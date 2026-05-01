Mercedes‑Benz Canada Announces Susann Mayhead as new President and CEO

"We are excited to welcome Susann as President and CEO of Mercedes‑Benz Canada. She brings extensive international leadership experience, strong financial and commercial expertise, and a people‑centric approach. I am confident she is well positioned to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. We are extremely grateful to Andreas for more than 30 years of exceptional leadership at Mercedes‑Benz and his impact on the Canadian organization will be felt for years to come" said Adam Chamberlain, President and CEO of MBUSA.

In her role as President and CEO of Mercedes‑Benz Canada, Susann Mayhead will have overall responsibility for Mercedes‑Benz passenger cars, Mercedes‑AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes‑Benz Vans. She will lead Mercedes‑Benz Canada's approximately 250 employees and oversee a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships.

Mayhead joined Daimler Financial Services in 2000 and has since built a distinguished international career across Finance & Controlling, Customer Service, Collections, Operations, and Sales & Marketing, holding senior leadership roles in Europe, the United States, and Canada. In 2021, she was appointed Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes‑Benz Financial Services for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. In 2023, Mayhead was appointed Member of the Board of Management for Human Relations and Labor Relations Director at Mercedes‑Benz Mobility AG, where she most recently served.

Mercedes-Benz Anniversary Year "140 Years of Innovation"

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorized carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes-Benz has dedicated itself to constantly innovate and to create the world's most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation – from the world's first automobile in 1886 to today's intelligent and safe electric vehicles, like the all-new GLC and the award-winning all-new CLA. With the new S-Class, the company continues the biggest product launch program in its history. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement – it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes-Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class sedans on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand's technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations - on an epic adventure that will run until October 2026.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 37,382 vehicles in 2025.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

Contact Mercedes-Benz: Ryan Lee, [email protected]