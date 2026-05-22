The Mercedes-Benz Youth in Motorsport Scholarship is part of Mercedes-Benz Canada's Driving Your Future corporate citizenship program, which aims to advance positive change by empowering the next generation of Canadians through mentorship and opportunity. This latest initiative is part of an ongoing partnership between Mercedes-Benz Canada and Road to Racing, which began in 2025 with a collaboration that supported young Canadian drivers while facilitating customer-focused, world-class driving experiences.

Alexis Baillargeon is a 14-year-old racing driver from L'Épiphanie, Quebec, currently competing in karting and working toward his transition to car racing. After beginning his racing career in motocross at age three, Baillargeon moved into karting at age eight and quickly established himself as one of Canada's most promising young drivers, representing Canada at the Rotax World Finals five times, winning Rok Vegas in 2023, and becoming the youngest recipient in the history of the Gilles Villeneuve Trophy at age 12. Baillargeon's journey reflects a combination of early achievement, maturity, and clear purpose, with a compelling vision for how the scholarship will help him take a meaningful next step in his racing career.

"Receiving this scholarship is incredibly meaningful because it comes at such an important stage of my career," says Alexis Baillargeon, inaugural recipient of the Mercedes-Benz Youth in Motorsport Scholarship. "To be recognized by Mercedes-Benz Canada and Road to Racing, and to receive this kind of support, represents a huge opportunity. I'm grateful for their belief in me and even more excited for what's next."

The scholarship announcement was the highlight of Driven Forward, held at The Ritz Carlton, Montreal--a panel event that brought together voices from across the Mercedes-Benz and motorsport communities to explore how mentorship, visibility, and access can help promising talent advance in the sport, on and off the track. Hosted by celebrated Canadian pop singer, TV/radio host, and entrepreneur Mitsou Gélinas, the panel featured Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Development Driver and Formula 1 Academy championship winner Doriane Pin and Mercedes-Benz Canada President and CEO Susann Mayhead.

Supporting Canada's young motorsport talent

Canada is home to exceptional athletic talent, but in motorsport, talent alone is rarely enough. The path forward also depends on access to funding, sponsorship, and the skills required to build support around a racing career. Through the Mercedes-Benz Youth in Motorsport Scholarship, Mercedes-Benz Canada and Road to Racing are helping turn that potential into momentum for one promising driver each year.

"Mercedes-Benz has a long and proud motorsport legacy, and we believe in the importance of creating pathways for the next generation of talent, a passion we share with Road to Racing," says Susann Mayhead, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Through our Driving Your Future program, we are committed to helping young Canadians access the mentorship, opportunity, and experiences that can shape what comes next. Collaborating with Road to Racing to deliver this scholarship is one more way we are helping a promising Canadian driver move forward on and off the track."

"Road to Racing was built to help elite Canadian motorsport athletes move forward in a sport where progression is often limited by access to funding," says James Hinchcliffe, Road to Racing board advisor and past IndyCar winning driver. "This scholarship is meaningful because it does more than recognize talent; it helps unlock what comes next. Together with Mercedes-Benz Canada, we are giving one of our drivers meaningful support at a pivotal moment in their development, while reinforcing the importance of professionalism, preparation, and long-term growth."

Mercedes-Benz Anniversary Year "140 Years of Innovation"

Since Carl Benz filed the patent for the first automobile 140 years ago and Gottlieb Daimler built his motorized carriage shortly afterwards, Mercedes-Benz has dedicated itself to constantly innovate and to create the world's most desirable cars for customers. This ambition has driven every innovation – from the world's first automobile in 1886 to today's intelligent and safe electric vehicles, like the all-new GLC and the award-winning all-new CLA. With the new S-Class, the company continues the biggest product launch program in its history. With its passion for performance and pioneering power, excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer service, the brand has consistently shaped the future of mobility. The result goes well beyond engineering achievement – it creates the unmistakable feeling that leads through everything Mercedes-Benz does: Welcome home.

Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 140 years of innovation by driving three new S-Class sedans on a trans-continental journey to 140 locations worldwide. Each place highlights the brand's technology, heritage, pioneering spirit and worldwide presence. Along the way customers, fans and colleagues will get to join in the celebrations - on an epic adventure that will run until October 2026.

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service of Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and all-electric vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, as well as Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 57 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 37,382 vehicles in 2025.

Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.

About Road to Racing

Road to Racing Canada (R2R) is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting and developing Canada's next generation of motorsports talent, providing pathway for young drivers, ranging from karting to open-wheel racing, by offering access to fundraising support, and to vital resources needed to compete at the highest levels. With a mission to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, R2R ensures that athletes from all backgrounds have the opportunity to achieve their dreams of racing professionally. Through a network of passionate donors, sponsors, and mentors, R2R creates a community that fosters growth, opportunity, and excellence in the world of motorsports. Since its inception, R2R has helped elite Canadian drivers advance in their careers, assisting to raise funds through sponsorships, charitable donations, and events to ensure that our athletes have the support they need to race on the global stage.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

Contact Mercedes-Benz: Ryan Lee, [email protected]