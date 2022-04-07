Ahead of the global release of an all-new version, the versatile GLC SUV continued to resonate with Canadian consumers and led in overall Q1 2022 volume, with 1,486 units retailed (+19.5% compared to Q1 2021). Other strong performers included the luxurious GLE SUV, which remained number two in overall volume, as well as the full size GLS SUV and athletic GLA SUV. On the passenger car side, the ultra-luxurious flagship S-Class was the highest selling sedan in Q1 2022, reflecting the timeless appeal of this refined model. Mercedes-Benz Canada is also pleased that since introducing Canadians to the groundbreaking all-electric EQS 580 4MATIC sedan in January 2022, demand has been exceptional.

In Q1 2022, Mercedes-Benz Canada's Pre-Owned division delivered 3,492 total pre-owned units (-9.2 % compared to Q1 2021). Of those total sales, 3,240 were certified pre-owned units, for a CPO penetration rate of 92.8% - the highest quarterly CPO penetration rate ever for Mercedes-Benz Canada, and an increase of 6.0 percentage points compared to Q1 2021.

Propelled by a very strong March, Mercedes-Benz Vans achieved solid Q1 growth compared to Q1 2021 (+8.0%). In Q1 2022, the division retailed 1,664 Sprinter and Metris vans, compared to 1,541 in Q1 2021.

"2022 has kicked off with some headwinds caused by external challenges, but our product lineup has never been stronger and demand from Canadian drivers remains strong," said Eva Wiese, President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz Canada. "Mercedes-EQ has officially arrived with the EQS 580 4MATIC and we've seen very strong results with our flagship S-Class sedan. The coming months will be significant as we look to build solid momentum with the highly anticipated all-new C-Class sedan, as well as the dynamic Mercedes-AMG SL 63."

SALES Q1 YTD Totals 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Mercedes-Benz Vehicles 6,268 7,591 -17.4 6,268 7,591 -17.4 Mercedes-Benz Vans 1,664 1,541 8.0 1,664 1,541 8.0 TOTAL 7,933 9,132 -13.1 7,933 9,132 -13.1

About Mercedes-Benz Canada

Mercedes-Benz Canada is responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG passenger vehicles and Mercedes-Benz Vans. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc. employs approximately 250 people across Canada. Through a nationwide network of 59 authorized dealerships, Mercedes-Benz Canada sold 36,240 vehicles in 2021. This positioned Mercedes-Benz as the top luxury manufacturer in Canada for the eighth consecutive year.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz Canada Inc.

For further information: please contact: Zakary Paget, (647) 267-5932, [email protected]; Further information from Mercedes-Benz Canada is available at media.mercedes-benz.ca.