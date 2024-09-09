RIMOUSKI, QC, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - MEOPAR is delighted to be welcoming Dr. Jamie Snook (he/him) as its new Executive Director.

For over a decade, MEOPAR has been connecting individuals and initiatives in ocean research across Canada. With the recent announcement of a $38.1 million grant from the Government of Canada's Strategic Scientific Fund, MEOPAR is entering a new phase of its growth and development. Snooks' long-standing experience as an Executive Director and his work in national and international research and policy arenas, as well as his work in Indigenous-led and Indigenous-focused natural resources management, governance, and policy, will be vital as MEOPAR continues to expand its contributions to the ocean research sector.

Snook joins MEOPAR with over 20 years of executive leadership experience, most recently with the Torngat Wildlife Plants and Fisheries Secretariat, where he served as Executive Director for over 15 years and was responsible for implementing sections of the Labrador Inuit Land Claims Agreement and building a co-management framework in Nunatsiavut.

He holds a PhD in Public Health from the University of Guelph, where he studied the ways in which fish and wildlife co-management impacts Inuit health and well-being. Snook also serves on the Board of the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada, and volunteers as the Chairperson for YMCA Newfoundland and Labrador. He was the former Mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador (2014-2021), and maintains an interest in public policy.

He is a lifelong Labradorian with Inuit and settler ancestries, who has recently relocated to Mi'kam'ki with his wife Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo and their family of boys, cats, and dogs, where they live in the beautiful Annapolis Valley.

"There is a lot to be excited about for the future of MEOPAR, and I'm honoured to be part of the next chapter of this important organization and continue its long legacy of providing leading-edge and much-needed ocean science and research. The major investment from Canada's Strategic Science Fund is going to give MEOPAR the flexibility to further diversify ocean science in Canada, and provides the opportunity to connect disciplines, sectors, and communities, coast to coast to coast." - Jamie Snook, PhD

"We are thrilled that Dr. Snook is joining the MEOPAR team in this important leadership role. He has a clear record of success building collaborations and partnerships resulting in tangible outcomes for coastal communities. Our biggest challenge moving forward will be expanding MEOPAR programs to better include coastal and Indigenous communities. Dr. Snook has all the skills and experience needed to lead that effort." – Brent Else, co-Scientific Director

