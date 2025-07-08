Carbon to Sea Initiative and MEOPAR agree to invest $4M to support R&D in Canada, focused on ocean-based carbon dioxide removal solutions

HALIFAX, NS, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Carbon to Sea Initiative and the Marine Environmental Observation, Prediction and Response Network (MEOPAR) announced a new memorandum of understanding to jointly fund initiatives to advance ocean-based carbon dioxide removal (oCDR) research and development in Canada. Carbon to Sea is the world's leading non-profit effort advancing the understanding of ocean alkalinity enhancement — one of the most promising oCDR approaches — and brings together leading scientists and global partners to evaluate its efficacy, safety, and scalability as a climate solution. The Marine Environmental Observation, Prediction and Response Network (MEOPAR) is a national marine research network that funds research, mobilizes knowledge, and aims to better connect the ocean research sector in Canada with support from Canada's Strategic Science Fund.

This effort is in line with the Canadian government's mission to ensure Canada is a world leader in responsible carbon removal. Through this new partnership, Carbon to Sea and MEOPAR will invest $4 million CAD to support oCDR and Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement (OAE) research, development and demonstration projects across Canada — starting with projects in Nova Scotia. Leading scientific bodies including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine have been clear that carbon dioxide removal is an essential complement to full transition away from carbon-intensive energy to limit the worst effects of climate change. Ocean-based approaches, like OAE, have been identified as particularly high-potential carbon removal pathways in order to leverage the ocean's role as a natural carbon sink. Carbon to Sea and MEOPAR will fund critical research aimed at answering urgent, key questions around oCDR's long-term viability, environmental safety, and cost-efficiency.

"Twenty-five years of foundational research shows that OAE has huge potential as a carbon removal solution — but there's a lot we still need to understand to reduce uncertainties in quantification, build trust among the public, and build good governance for this fast-growing sector," said Antonius Gagern, Executive Director of Carbon to Sea. "Dedicated funding for rigorous science and unlocking new cross-cutting collaborations are what's needed to help expedite this process and get answers to outstanding questions around OAE. That's exactly what this new partnership with MEOPAR is intended to do. We're looking forward to working closely with such a well-established organization to reach new scientists and partners across Canada."

"Nova Scotia is emerging as a dynamic hub for climate research and development in Canada thanks to forward-thinking organizations in our ocean innovation ecosystem, who are working together to connect scientists with research sites, partners, and community leaders," said Miriam Zitner, General Manager, Canada at Carbon to Sea. "Carbon to Sea is excited to build on our initial investments in Canada and reinforce this uniquely important location for climate science and innovation. We're confident that this initiative will unlock new collaborations and knowledge that can catalyze our collective understanding of oCDR's potential as a long-term climate solution."

"MEOPAR welcomes the launch of this partnership. As a research network we are embracing public-private-philanthropic partnerships to leverage and maximize our collective impact on high potential research like ocean-based carbon removal. Canada's Strategic Science Fund is designed to support areas critical to the health, economic, and social well-being of Canadians, and there is nothing more pressing than climate solutions," said Jamie Snook, Executive Director of MEOPAR. "Building international research collaborations and introducing new funds to the research ecosystem is the value proposition that MEOPAR and Carbon to Sea will bring to the Government of Canada leadership in the ocean-climate research sector."

About Carbon to Sea:

The Carbon to Sea Initiative is a non- profit scientific research effort to advance ocean alkalinity enhancement (OAE) as a potential carbon dioxide removal solution. OAE works by accelerating the natural weathering process where alkaline minerals neutralize CO₂ in seawater, enabling the ocean to absorb more atmospheric CO₂. The initiative brings together scientists, engineers, and policymakers to rigorously evaluate whether OAE can safely and effectively remove billions of tons of carbon dioxide while countering ocean acidification. For more information visit: https://carbontosea.org/

About MEOPAR:

MEOPAR (Marine Environmental Observation Prediction and Response Network) is a national non-profit organization that enables and mobilizes highly qualified ocean research professionals in the academic, industry, and non-profit sectors. MEOPAR funds critical ocean research and fosters collaboration through interdisciplinary research nationally and internationally. MEOPAR is driven by a vision of a coordinated Canadian approach to understanding and addressing ocean challenges. For more information visit: https://meopar.ca/

Contacts: To express interest in joining this initiative, please contact Miriam Zitner: [email protected].