SUTTON, QC, April 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Since the start of the crisis, tourism businesses have demonstrated their resilience, patience, creativity and adaptability. These businesses, which normally employ the equivalent of almost two million workers across the country and generate about $100 billion in annual revenue, have been feeling the effects of the pandemic for over a year now.

However, as a major driver of diversification and economic development, tourism will be a key player in the economic recovery. Through CED, the Government of Canada is renewing its support for the industry and is stepping up to the plate with new investments in Quebec's tourism attractions and establishments.

With this in mind, the Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Lyne Bessette, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $99,999 in financial support for Au Diable Vert. This non–repayable contribution will enable the business to acquire and install a prefabricated four–bedroom cottage as part of its tourism infrastructure development project to meet the growing demand for outdoor accommodation. It will lead to the creation of three jobs.

Au Diable Vert is an award-winning all-season outdoor centre perched on a spectacular alpine pasture between Sutton, Jay Peak and Owl's Head peaks. It offers a variety of lodgings and all kinds of seasonal outdoor activities, in addition to counting on a major network of 565 hectares of trails.

The tourism industry plays a crucial economic, social and cultural role in communities and is an essential part of regional economic development. The Government of Canada has been at the industry's side since the beginning of the crisis and has demonstrated its commitment to preparing the way for the post-pandemic period so that the regions will be ready to welcome tourists once the right conditions are in place.

"The CED support announced today confirms our willingness to be here for the tourism industry and reaffirms our commitment to Canadian businesses, organizations and citizens in these difficult times. The financial contribution granted to Au Diable Vert is very good news for the drawing power of Sutton and the surrounding area. Thanks to our government's investments in the tourism industry, we will ensure we are ready to receive tourists from our own region, and then from around the world!"

Lyne Bessette, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"The tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, and the Government of Canada is committed to helping the sector's key players so they are ready to bounce back vigorously after the crisis. We have been here with concrete measures since the beginning of this unprecedented situation, and we will continue to be here to support tourism as the health situation evolves. The economic recovery relies on the contribution of tourism stakeholders in the Cantons-de-l'Est region so that, together, we can come back even stronger and more resilient than before."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The Honourable Mélanie Joly , Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. This investment is being made through the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations as they create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities and experiences.

(CEF), which supports Canadian businesses and organizations as they create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities and experiences. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

