Triotech Amusement and Les Cartons Corruguard share a total of $900,000 in financial assistance from CED.

JOLIETTE, QC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, announced a total of $900,000 in repayable contributions for Triotech Amusement and Les Cartons Corruguard. This CED support has enabled the two businesses in the Lanaudière region to acquire production equipment in order to remain competitive and innovative.

Founded in 1999, Triotech Amusement is a leader in designing and manufacturing multi-sensory interactive attractions. The business creates immersive, interactive attractions for the entertainment and edutainment sectors, in addition to offering turnkey solutions to its clients. To support its growth, it has received $500,000 in financial assistance from CED, enabling it to acquire new production equipment, install integrated management software and conduct marketing activities.

A family business led by a visionary woman entrepreneur, Les Cartons Corruguard manufactures tailored corrugated cardboard corners to pack furniture, bathtubs, doors and windows. An ecofriendly solution made from 100% recycled and recyclable cardboard, the Corruguard cardboard corner is designed to replace several industrial packaging components that are difficult to recycle, including styrofoam. The $400,000 in funding from CED has enabled the business, through a comprehensive engineering project, to design and manufacture a new production line to increase its productivity and production capacity.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy. By assisting Lanaudière businesses, the government is reaffirming its priority to build a unified Canadian economy, where each region and each business contribute to the country's collective prosperity and vitality.

Quotes

"SMEs are at the core of community development and represent the backbone of our economic sovereignty. We are helping them improve the production capacity so they can remain competitive in an ever-evolving world. CED's investment in the projects by Triotech Amusement and Les Cartons Corruguard will stimulate regional growth, the creation of quality jobs and a higher profile for our businesses on the global scene."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"In a global economic context marked by several challenges, the Government of Canada is choosing to support businesses that invest to remain competitive and innovative. By assisting Triotech Amusement and Les Cartons Corruguard, we are helping to strengthen the production capacity of two SMEs with deep roots in the Lanaudière region, while also leveraging regional know-how as a driver of sustainable growth for the Canadian economy."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry

"Thanks to CED's contribution, we can move forward with projects that will improve productivity and efficiency at our Joliette plant. In a context of increased global competition, in particular with Asia, it is important for our industry to innovate and invest to remain competitive on international markets."

Luc Gagnon, CPA, Vice-President, Finance, Triotech Amusement

"The funding from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions represented concrete, structural assistance to implement our large-scale project. SMEs play an essential role in the Canadian economy, and their commitment to innovation and productivity must be recognized and supported through tangible actions such as what we have benefitted from."

Marie-Hélène Hotte, President, Les Cartons Corruguard

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]