ABBOTSFORD, BC , March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

Today, the federal government, along with Communitas Supportive Care Society announced over $2.5 million in federal funding for 14 homes in Abbotsford for people needing subsidized housing, including those with disabilities. Located in central Abbotsford, the project consists of a three-plex and a four-plex. Both buildings are single-storey, wood frame homes, with six single-room occupancy (SRO) rooms in three-plex and eight SRO rooms in four-plex. All of the units are fully accessible. Individuals may be eligible to access additional supports, such as employment and life-skills, through Communitas Supportive Care Society or other community partners.

The announcement was made by Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament for South Surrey–White Rock, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside Matt Dirks, Chief Executive Officer of Communitas Supportive Care.

The Government of Canada also recognized the City of Abbotsford's outstanding achievement in completing 100 percent of the initiatives in its Housing Accelerator Fund Action plan one year earlier than planned. City-wide zoning and policy changes have resulted in 2,585 permit approvals for new homes, including 444 affordable homes with many on City-owned land.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"The federal government is proud to be a part of such an important project for the community in Abbotsford. This project is proof of our collective commitment to building a more inclusive society where everyone belongs. Thank you to all of the partners who have come together to make this wonderful project a reality." – Ernie Klassen, Member of Parliament for South Surrey–White Rock on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"We are grateful to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation for its support through the Affordable Housing Fund, which has made this project possible. This investment in affordable housing in Abbotsford allows Communitas to deliver subsidized rental homes for people in need. Strong partnerships are essential to addressing housing affordability and building inclusive communities where everyone has a place to belong." – Matt Dirks, Chief Executive Officer, Communitas Supportive Care Society

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. As of December 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $14.44 billion to support the creation of over 56,900 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the AHF's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the AHF's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This was a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gave priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The application portal for AHF is now closed as all funding has been committed. The Housing Accelerator Fund helps local governments across Canada cut red tape to build more homes faster. It drives innovation, incentivizes updates to planning systems and removes barriers to encourage local initiatives that create more housing options. Abbotsford proposed an ambitious plan and recently received its third installment of more than $6.4 million reflecting the successful implementation of its Housing Action Plan. The initiatives in Abbotsford's Housing Action Plan include changing zoning rules to allow gentle densification in new and existing neighbourhoods, leveraging city-owned land for affordable housing and simplifying existing processes to speed up development approvals. These actions establish a strong foundation for long-term housing growth across a range of housing options within the city.

helps local governments across Canada cut red tape to build more homes faster. It drives innovation, incentivizes updates to planning systems and removes barriers to encourage local initiatives that create more housing options. Funding provided for the Babich Street Redevelopment is as follows: $2.53 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund $1.76 million from Communitas Supportive Care Society



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more about the portal and the Investment Policy Framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]