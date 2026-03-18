Innovative young SME from Québec receives $200,000 in financial assistance from CED.

QUÉBEC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today, Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre, announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, a repayable contribution of $200,000 for Point Laz Mining Laser Expertise (Point Laz). This CED investment will enable the SME to strengthen its international marketing capacity by developing a commercial version of its Lazaruss product, completing demonstrations and pilot testing, and obtaining the certifications required to export. Supporting businesses' marketing efforts contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions.

Point Laz designs and markets monitoring tools for underground mines, including mine shaft scanning solutions aimed at increasing production and improving worker safety. Its product, the Lazaruss platform, automates the inspection of mine shafts through 3D scans and 360-degree visuals to document the state of their structures. The aim of the project supported by CED is to commercially develop this 3D laser scanner adapted to the mining sector, which will help create and maintain 14 jobs in the Québec region.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Small and medium-sized enterprises are a pillar in our communities and a key engine behind Canada's economic growth strategy. By accelerating their marketing capacity, we are giving them the means to innovate, to grow and to stand out in an ever-more-competitive global market. CED's investment in Point Laz's project strengthens Québec's industrial ecosystem, stimulates the creation of quality jobs, and positions the region as a hub of advanced mining technology."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government remains determined to support innovative initiatives that strengthen the prosperity of our communities. Today, I salute the technological advances made by Point Laz, whose cutting‑edge solutions are modernizing mining sector practices. The Lazaruss scanner is a wonderful example of the local capacity for innovation and the business's technical excellence. This tool will increase efficiency and safety in mines, while also generating economic spin-offs that will benefit the entire region."

Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre

"The financial support received recognizes the value of our technology and the vision of our team. These funds enable us to shift into high gear, expand our capacity to innovate, and deliver even more impactful solutions to our clients internationally. We are proud to enable Canada to shine globally and to assist the mining industry."

Alexandre Grenier, CEO and Founder, Point Laz

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

In Quebec, SMEs account for 99.7% of the province's businesses and 50% of its GDP.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]