Libellule Monde and Ateliers Jacob share $500,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting manufacturing businesses contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $500,000 in repayable contributions for Libellule Monde and Ateliers Jacob. This CED funding will enable the two Saint-Jérôme businesses to improve their productivity.

Founded in Montréal in 1993, Libellule Monde (LBM) is a business that specializes in adhesive solutions for decoration, protection and signage, including tactile and braille solutions to improve accessibility for travellers with visual impairments. Its range of products is certified for aeronautic use. Its solutions are aimed at airline companies, manufacturers and maintenance businesses and meet the strict standards for commercial aircraft. Thanks to $250,000 in financial support from CED, LBM will be able to acquire new production and computer equipment, increase its capacity to manufacture tactile and braille solutions, and accelerate the digitization and modernization of its operations.

Ateliers Jacob is a manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of kitchen and bathroom cabinets and custom-made furniture. Its products are made from hardwood (oak, maple, walnut and cherry), synthetic products and lacquered MDF and target a high-end market. Thanks to $250,000 in financial support from CED, the business will be able to acquire manufacturing equipment and implement a marketing strategy for the North American market.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they are key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"Manufacturing SMEs are at the core of community development represent the backbone of our economic sovereignty. We are helping them to improve their productivity so they can remain competitive in an ever-evolving world. I am therefore delighted with CED's support for the projects by Libellule Monde and Ateliers Jacob; their contribution to Saint-Jérôme's vitality is undeniable! Without a doubt, the success and spin-offs of their respective projects will be felt right across the region and throughout Quebec and Canada."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"We want to build a strong, unified Canadian economy that is focused on the future, working with those economies that build on the resilience, know-how and strength of our regions--such as here in the Laurentides region. Manufacturing businesses such as Libellule Monde and Ateliers Jacob play an essential role: They create value, stimulate innovation and anchor our economy in something concrete. Congratulations to the teams at the two SMEs we are supporting today!"

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"From our beginnings, CED has always been a key partner in Libellule Monde's evolution. This ongoing support has enabled us to grow, innovate and actively contribute to a dynamic economy in our region. We are profoundly grateful for this renewed trust today. It is with great enthusiasm that we also welcome Mr. Carlos Leitão to our facilities; his presence attests to the importance granted to manufacturing businesses that mould the future of our communities."

Stéphanie Lemieux, Founder and CEO, Libellule Monde (LBM)

"This CED support enables us to invest in our production capacity and to strengthen our presence on the North American market. It is also a wonderful recognition of the manufacturing know-how developed in Saint-Jérôme."

Simon Bouchard, President, Ateliers Jacob

Quick facts

Funding has been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]