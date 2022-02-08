Member of Parliament Blois highlights nearly $810,000 to support sustainable farming practices in Atlantic Canada

WOLFVILLE, NS, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadian farmers are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Through investments in clean technology, the Government of Canada is focused on supporting farmers through the challenges of today – from droughts to extreme weather – while taking climate action to build a healthy future for generations to come.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, highlighted support of up to nearly $810,000 for eight approved projects so far across Atlantic Canada under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program. This will help farmers adapt to a changing climate and boost their long-term competitiveness, all while cutting emissions. This funding is focused on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency; precision agriculture; and the bioeconomy.

During the event, Bokma Farms Ltd. in Shubenacadie virtually hosted Member of Parliament Blois today to showcase its new 100-kilowatt solar energy project, made possible through ACT – Adoption Stream funding of up to $93,000. The project will support the installation of new solar panels that will be installed on the roof of the dairy barn, which plans to produce approximately 170,000 kilowatts of solar energy per year to power the farm.

Under the ACT Program, the Adoption Stream supports the purchase and installation of commercially available clean technologies and processes with a priority given to those that show evidence of GHG emissions and other environmental co-benefits. The Research and Innovation Stream supports pre-market innovation, including research, development, demonstration and commercialization activities, to develop transformative clean technologies and enable the expansion of current technologies.

Today's announcement builds on the work already underway to help farmers reduce emissions and develop technology to adapt to climate change. The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program is part of the government's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is working together with agricultural producers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The program helps them acquire more energy-efficient equipment and adopt innovative solutions to make their practices more sustainable. These investments build resilience to climate change and meet consumer expectations."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Here in Atlantic Canada, we are working closely with farmers to develop and implement farming practices to fight climate change and tackle greenhouse gas emissions. Through investments in local projects, such as Bokma Farms solar energy project, we continue to help our farmers make the transition to a low-carbon economy."

- Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"The ACT program has taken us another step further in our pursuit for becoming a more sustainable farm in our community. We look forward in making our agriculture business more efficient and environmentally friendly with the funds provided from our federal government. Our solar project will defer major greenhouse gas emissions as we strive to decrease our carbon footprint in our industry."

- Nick Bokma, Co-owner, Bokma Farms Ltd.

Quick Facts

The Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program is part of the government's strengthened climate plan. The climate plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments in addition to the Canada Infrastructure Bank's $6 billion for clean infrastructure announced as part of its growth plan.

in investments in addition to the Canada Infrastructure Bank's for clean infrastructure announced as part of its growth plan. The ACT Program may provide a more favourable cost-share ratio (60:40) where the majority of the business (more than 50 percent) is owned or led by one or more underrepresented groups, which include: women, youth, aged 35 or under, Indigenous groups, visible minorities and persons with disabilities.

Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has announced over $550 million in federal investments to support the development and adoption of clean technologies and beneficial management practices. In addition to ACT, recent programs have been launched to help address environmental issues, including the $185-million Agricultural Climate Solutions (ACS) – Living Labs program to support carbon sequestration and GHG emission reduction and the $200-million ACS – On-Farm Climate Action Fund to support immediate on-farm adoption of beneficial management practices (nitrogen management, rotational grazing and cover cropping).

