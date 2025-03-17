MONTREAL, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - MELS takes another major step forward on the international stage with the appointment of Aurée Lepage as Director of International Business Development in Los Angeles. This strategic addition to its team will enhance MELS' international posture as a key destination for film production and strengthen its reputation for excellence with major studios.

"Aurée's arrival is a strategic turning point that will boost our growth on global markets," says Patrick Jutras, President of MELS. "The Quebec-Montreal hub offers foreign productions remarkable advantages. Aurée is thoroughly familiar with these assets, as well as the workings of Hollywood and the expectations of the global market. Her deep knowledge of the North American film ecosystem makes her the ideal person to understand and meet the needs of our many partners in California, while enhancing the unique proposition that MELS can offer them."

"I'm thrilled to be joining MELS at this pivotal moment in its international positioning," said Aurée Lepage. "Drawing on my experience on both sides of the border, I intend to establish a strong presence in L.A. and show our partners that MELS offers an outstanding integrated package with the world-class soundstages and image and sound postproduction services, creative know-how, permanent virtual production set and state-of-the-art equipment for which we are known around the world."

With nearly 30 years of experience in the film industry, Aurée has made her mark working on high-profile productions such as as Martin Scorsese's The Aviator, Roland Emmerich's The Day After Tomorrow, Steven Spielberg's The Terminal, Denis Villeneuve's Maelstrom and many others. Based in Los Angeles for the past few years, she has been promoting Quebec to key industry players as the representative of the Quebec Film and Television Council (QFTC).

Her appointment is effective April 1, 2025.

About MELS

Mels Studios and Postproduction, part of TVA Group, is a well-known name in the film industry. Its 350 professionals provide expert services under the motto "Proud partner in your projects." MELS' services include soundstage and equipment rental, virtual production, sound and picture postproduction, mobile unit rental, theatrical distribution, and distribution for television, the Internet and smart devices.

