MELISSA KARMEN LEE APPOINTED FIRST CEO OF CHINESE CANADIAN MUSEUM

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee (李林嘉敏) has been appointed CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum (CCM). In this inaugural role, Melissa will lead the museum in its final stages of planning before its grand opening in the summer of 2023.

"Following an extensive search process, we are absolutely delighted that Melissa Lee will be our first CEO. Melissa brings an excellent combination of leadership skills, relevant educational background, and museum experience including curatorial research, program development, and implementation of strategic direction. These skills and abilities will serve us well as we work to open the Chinese Canadian Museum next year and plan for the establishment of new and engaging programs and exhibitions," says Grace Wong, Chair of the Chinese Canadian Museum Society of BC.

Melissa began her role on October 17 and joins the Chinese Canadian Museum with many plans in the works, led by the Board of Directors who have been working diligently to make Canada's first-of-its-kind Chinese Canadian Museum a reality. A key milestone for the CCM was the acquisition of the historic Wing Sang Building from local businessman, art collector, and philanthropist, Bob Rennie and built by Chinese Canadian pioneer Yip Sang in 1889.

"I am thrilled to launch an important institution such as the Chinese Canadian Museum in the oldest building in Vancouver Chinatown with a historic legacy. This is a tremendous opportunity for the museum to offer an authentic place-based experience in sharing the histories and heritage of Chinese Canadian communities," says Melissa. "As a Vancouver-born Chinese Canadian, my identity resides amidst many generations that began right here in British Columbia. My heart and the genesis of my memories and passion are local, from BC. The roots of my personal history and experience informs my passion, excitement, and intellectual expertise for this role. I am honoured to serve our stakeholders to bring this meaningful community and province-wide amenity to fruition."

The Chinese Canadian Museum resulted from the concerted efforts of dedicated community volunteers, the commitment of the BC government, and an extensive public engagement process since 2018.

"Since day one, our government has been committed to establishing Canada's first Chinese Canadian Museum," says Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "We see a bright future with Dr. Lee as its first CEO and look forward to the museum taking its place amongst other iconic cultural organizations in B.C. and Canada."

The Chinese Canadian Museum will be the first museum of its kind in Canada with a mandate to honour and celebrate Chinese Canadian history, contributions, and living heritage across British Columbia.

Additional quotes:

"I am proud of all the hard work from the Board so far, and appointing Melissa as CEO will be a tremendous asset to the society - and to our Chinese Canadian community as a whole. I look forward to working together with them to highlight the rich history and contributions of Chinese-Canadians to British Columbia, and bring more vibrancy back to Chinatown." – George Chow, Minister of State for Trade

"Melissa Lee is an outstanding leader and creative thinker. Her contribution at Vancouver Art Gallery as the former Director of Education and Public Programs has been tremendous. She is a great advocate and brings a unique blend of experiences that inform her perspective from growing up in Vancouver, to studying in Montreal, and working in Hong Kong. Her appointment is great news for the Chinese Canadian Museum and for British Columbia." – Anthony Kiendl, CEO and Director of the Vancouver Art Gallery

The Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia was founded in March 2020 to establish and operate a public museum in British Columbia honouring Chinese Canadian history, contributions, and living heritage. Guided by its mission statement "Connecting to the Chinese Canadian story – addressing inclusion for all", the Chinese Canadian Museum aspires to provide an invigorating and transformative experience for present and future generations through its exhibitions and programming throughout B.C. and Canada.

