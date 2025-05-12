Chinese Canadian Museum Unveils New Military Exhibition: "A Soldier for All Seasons: Chinese Canadians in the Second World War"

Open to the public on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, "A Soldier for All Seasons" is located on the newly expanded and renovated third floor of the Chinese Canadian Museum. This powerful exhibition shares the heartfelt and often overlooked stories of Chinese Canadian soldiers who risked their lives to serve a country that, at the time, regarded them as "second-class" citizens. Their sacrifices were instrumental in prompting the Canadian government to repeal the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1947 - marking a critical step toward full citizenship and equal rights for Chinese Canadians.

"These were men and women who risked everything for a country that did not yet recognize them as equals," says Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum. "Their bravery and sacrifice challenged deep-seated discrimination and helped lay the foundation for lasting change. It was through their service that the Chinese Exclusion Act was eventually repealed, and Chinese Canadians were finally acknowledged as full citizens. This exhibition honours their legacy and ensures their stories are remembered."

Curated by Catherine Clement, Naomi Louie, Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, and Sarah Ling, A Soldier for All Seasons marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and highlights the powerful stories of Chinese Canadian men and women who served in every branch of the armed forces—despite being denied full citizenship. Their service at home and abroad helped challenge discrimination and reshape Canada's path toward equality.

"Our mission is to ensure Chinese Canadian veterans are never forgotten," says Randall (Bud) Wong, President of the Chinese Canadian Military Museum and retired B.C. Supreme Court Judge and Chinese Canadian Museum Board member. "This exhibition with the Chinese Canadian Museum helps share their stories of courage, sacrifice, and the fight for belonging in Canada."

This exhibition brings their stories to life like never before—with rare photos, immersive design, and a groundbreaking 3D holobox that lets visitors hear directly from Chinese Canadian actors retelling the powerful experiences of wartime soldiers."

At the exhibition entrance, a commemorative artwork by Vancouver artist Jeanette G. Lee - niece of a Second World War veteran - honours Chinese Canadians who served in the World Wars. Through the Looking Screen features engraved names of known soldiers, offering a poignant tribute to their sacrifice and legacy.

The exhibition highlights powerful stories of resilience and heroism, including:

Albert Mah , a fighter pilot who, alongside his brother Cedric, survived hundreds of perilous missions transporting vital supplies from India to China .





, a fighter pilot who, alongside his brother Cedric, survived hundreds of perilous missions transporting vital supplies from to . George Chow , who narrowly escaped death during the D-Day invasion when Allied planes mistakenly bombed his unit, killing two comrades beside him.





, who narrowly escaped death during the D-Day invasion when Allied planes mistakenly bombed his unit, killing two comrades beside him. Roger Cheng, who led a team of Chinese Canadian soldiers who parachuted behind enemy lines in Borneo on a top-secret sabotage mission for Britain's elite Force 136.

"These stories are powerful reminders of courage, sacrifice, and the fight for dignity. Chinese Canadian soldiers served this country with honour and helped shape a more inclusive Canada," says the Honourable Spencer Chandra Herbert, B.C. Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. "I'm deeply moved by this exhibition, and proud that our government continues to support the Chinese Canadian Museum in sharing these vital histories with all of us."

A Soldier for All Seasons is housed in the Chinese Canadian Museum's newly expanded third-floor permanent exhibition space, dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories of Chinese Canadian war veterans. Presented in collaboration with the Chinese Canadian Military Museum, the exhibition is made possible through the generous support of the Jack and Sylvia Gin Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia.

For more information about the Chinese Canadian Museum and its current exhibitions, please visit www.ChineseCanadianMuseum.ca .

About the Chinese Canadian Military Museum Society | https://www.ccmms.ca

The Chinese Canadian Military Museum Society (CCMMS) was founded in 1998. Its mandate has been to collect, preserve, document and commemorate the role of Chinese Canadians in service to Canada's military with a focus on the role these "unwanted soldiers" played in the community's efforts to achieve full equal rights in Canada. Today, the society also works to educate a new generation of Canadians on the role the Chinese played in Canada's history.

About the Chinese Canadian Museum | chinesecanadianmuseum.ca

The Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia is an independent, non-profit organization established in March 2020 to create a museum honouring and sharing Chinese Canadian history, contributions, and living heritage. Guided by its mission statement "Connecting to the Chinese Canadian story – addressing inclusion for all", the Chinese Canadian Museum aspires to provide an invigorating and transformative experience for present and future generations through its exhibitions and educational programming throughout B.C. and Canada.

The first of its kind in Canada, the Chinese Canadian Museum opened to the public in 2023, and is located in the historic Wing Sang Building in Vancouver Chinatown.

