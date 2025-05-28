Chinese Canadian Museum Celebrates Canada's Role in Three Golden Decades of Cantopop and Mandopop's Global Musical Revolution

Launching Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and running through to May 31, 2026, from dazzling music videos and glamorous fashion to the unforgettable voices of Cantopop superstars like Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung and Faye Wong, Dream Factory explores the three-decade rise of popular music sung in Cantonese and Mandarin, and the role Canadians played in the cultural era. Originating in Hong Kong and inspired by Western genres, Cantopop and Mandopop resonated far beyond its geographic origins, shaped the Asian entertainment industry and ignited a global music revolution.

More than just music, Cantopop and Mandopop were the nostalgic soundtracks of growing up Chinese in Canada. Dream Factory reclaims these histories by exploring how Chinese Canadian youth connected with pop idols like Jacky Cheung, Andy Lau, Sally Yeh, and Sam Hui — icons who bridged continents and hearts — as well as the many Chinese Canadians who were actively involved in the industry whether in front of the camera, on the stage, or behind the scenes.

"Cantopop and Mandopop weren't just music — they were lifelines," says Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum. "At a time when waves of immigrants from Hong Kong, Taiwan, and mainland China were arriving in Vancouver — from the late 1960s through the 2000s — these songs carried the pulse of home. They helped newcomers navigate a new world while staying rooted in who they were. The voices of Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung, and Faye Wong didn't just echo through radios — they echoed across generations, linking parents to children, and memories to futures. This music connected the Chinese diaspora in ways no passport ever could."

Curated by Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee with Yilin Chen and Bofei Zhang, Dream Factory features a dynamic mix of vintage album art, music videos, eclectic fashion, fan memorabilia, the original hand-written scores of Chinese Canadian composer Joseph Koo and unique installations by contemporary artists, this exhibition tells the story of cross-Pacific cultural exchange — fueled by waves of immigration, family ties, and the global power of pop.

"As a cultural museum, our exhibitions aim to reflect the Chinese Canadian identity and stories of lived experiences," explains Grace Wong, Board Chair of the Chinese Canadian Museum. "Cantopop and Mandopop played an important role in helping Chinese Canadians feel connected to their places of origin and to each other, reflecting their struggles, hopes and dreams and offering comfort, connection, and a sense of identity. As a museum, we are honoured to spotlight how this beloved music genre resonated across generations and continents, connecting heritage with home."

Set against the backdrop of Chinese Canadian communities — long a hub of transnational culture — Dream Factory invites visitors to step into a dazzling, immersive space that celebrates the glam, grit, and genius of a golden era in Asian pop. This is not just a retrospective — it's a reclamation of a cultural history that belongs at the heart of Canada's story.

The Dream Factory feature exhibition highlights include:

Fashion Meets Music spotlights the bold vision of six Chinese Canadian fashion designers, including Charlotte Chang , Bev Huynh , Stephanie Kong , Tina Tam , Ric Yuenn , and the iconic Vancouver Chinatown tailoring store, Modernize Tailors . From vintage glam to streetwear edge, their designs reimagine the visual language of Cantopop and Mandopop.





spotlights the bold vision of six Chinese Canadian fashion designers, including , , , , , and the iconic Vancouver Chinatown tailoring store, . From vintage glam to streetwear edge, their designs reimagine the visual language of Cantopop and Mandopop. Legendary Sounds - A full-height LED sound wall anchors this immersive space, pulsing with custom-built 1980s-style speakers. Visitors are enveloped in a video projection playlist that brings Cantopop's most beloved stars — Anita Mui , Leslie Cheung , Faye Wong , and others — vividly to life. Their electrifying rock ballads, synth-driven dance tracks, and emotionally charged duets became the soundtrack of longing, rebellion, and joy for a generation of Chinese Canadians. At the heart of it all is a tribute to legendary composer Chinese Canadian Joseph Koo , whose unforgettable handwritten scores defined the cinematic and musical soundscape of Hong Kong's golden era and reverberated through the diaspora.





A full-height LED sound wall anchors this immersive space, pulsing with custom-built 1980s-style speakers. Visitors are enveloped in a video projection playlist that brings Cantopop's most beloved stars — , , , and others — vividly to life. Their electrifying rock ballads, synth-driven dance tracks, and emotionally charged duets became the soundtrack of longing, rebellion, and joy for a generation of Chinese Canadians. At the heart of it all is a tribute to legendary composer Chinese Canadian , whose unforgettable handwritten scores defined the cinematic and musical soundscape of golden era and reverberated through the diaspora. Contemporary Art and Film Commissions showcases a show-stopping stage installation by internationally acclaimed artist Ming Wong and Liam Morgan and features vibrant new visual artworks by Bagua Artist Association and commissioned paintings by Ho Tam — a vibrant tribute to the bold aesthetics, emotional intensity, and nostalgic glamour and spectacle of Cantopop performance culture. A new Leslie Cheung documentary by Black Rhino Creative captures the iconic sound, star power, and cultural legacy of the pop singer Leslie Cheung , a voice and star that connected generations across borders.

Dream Factory goes beyond the exhibition space with dynamic public programs, including live musical performances, karaoke nights, theatre productions, and film screenings. Educational initiatives such as drama lessons for children, school tours, interactive workshops, and documentary screenings provide opportunities for deeper engagement with the themes of the exhibition.

The museum's new retail gift shop, 1889 Trading Co., is also open to the public featuring a curated selection of unique cultural gifts and museum products that celebrate Chinese Canadian heritage. From locally handcrafted artisan creators to exclusive exhibition-inspired one-of-a-kind pieces, the shop is designed to extend the cultural stories found within the museum's walls.

The Dream Factory exhibition is made possible by the generous support of the Province of British Columbia and Din Tai Fung North America.

For more information about the Chinese Canadian Museum and its current exhibitions, please visit www.ChineseCanadianMuseum.ca .

About the Chinese Canadian Museum | chinesecanadianmuseum.ca

The Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia is an independent, non-profit organization established in March 2020 to create a museum honouring and sharing Chinese Canadian history, contributions, and living heritage. Guided by its mission statement "Connecting to the Chinese Canadian story – addressing inclusion for all", the Chinese Canadian Museum aspires to provide an invigorating and transformative experience for present and future generations through its exhibitions and educational programming throughout B.C. and Canada.

The first of its kind in Canada, the Chinese Canadian Museum opened to the public in 2023, and is located in the historic Wing Sang Building in Vancouver Chinatown.

