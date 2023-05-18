MEG Energy Provides Support to Communities Impacted by Alberta Wildfires through The Canadian Red Cross Alberta Fires Appeal

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Company") (TSX: MEG) today announced that it made a $100,000 contribution to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal and its efforts to support Albertans affected by wildfires. The fund supports the thousands of people who have been impacted by the wildfires in multiple regions across the province.

"Our donation provides immediate support to the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfires," said Derek Evans, President and CEO of MEG Energy. "We thank the Canadian Red Cross for its work in providing relief and recovery efforts to those who have been displaced. We also want to extend our thanks to the many local volunteers, firefighting crews and other first responders who are working tirelessly to respond to the fires and keep communities safe."

MEG's contribution will be matched by both the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta, to a total value of $300,000. In addition, MEG will also match employee contributions to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal through its MEG Match employee donation matching program.

The company's Christina Lake Project, located south of Fort McMurray, has not been impacted by the wildfires and remains operational at the current time.

More information about the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal is available online here.



About MEG

MEG is an energy company focused on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing innovative enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the responsible economic recovery of oil as well as lower carbon emissions. MEG transports and sells its thermal oil production to refiners throughout North America and internationally. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG".

