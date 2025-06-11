MEG Energy Begins Ramp-Up to Full Operations at Christina Lake Regional Project Following Wildfire Response

CALGARY, AB, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. ("MEG" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MEG) is providing an update on operations at its Christina Lake Regional Project (CLRP) following recent regional wildfires south of the facility.

MEG has safely returned all personnel to site and restored its connection to Alberta's electric grid. In addition, MEG has commenced restarting Phase 2B operations after successful completion of the turnaround.

"We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of Alberta's emergency responders, government agencies, and the electricity provider during this critical time," said Darlene Gates, President and CEO of MEG Energy. "Additionally, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our employees and contractors for their exceptional hard work, focus, and steadfast commitment to operating safely."

About MEG

MEG is the leading pure-play in situ thermal oil producer in Canada. Our purpose is to meet the growing demand for energy, produced safely and reliably, while generating long-term value for all our stakeholders. MEG produces, transports and sells our oil (AWB) to customers throughout North America and internationally. Our common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG" (TSX: MEG).

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or MEG's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect" or "expected", "may", "will", "will have", "project", "should", "believe", "dependent", "ability", "leaving", "plan", "intend", "target", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such words. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. In particular, and without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to MEG's expectations regarding operations. Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analysis made by MEG in light of its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. However, whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to MEG's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from MEG's expectations. Further information regarding the assumptions and risks inherent in the making of forward-looking statements can be found in MEG's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF"), along with MEG's other public disclosure documents. Copies of the AIF and MEG's other public disclosure documents are available through the Company's website at www.megenergy.com/investors and through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and MEG assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

