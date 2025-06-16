MEG Energy's Board Recommends Shareholders Reject the Strathcona Offer and NOT TENDER Their Shares

Offer's share consideration exposes shareholders to a company with inferior assets

CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) ("MEG", or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has determined that Strathcona Resources Ltd.'s ("Strathcona") unsolicited bid to acquire all of the issued and outstanding MEG shares is inadequate, opportunistic, and NOT in the best interests of MEG or its shareholders.

On May 30, 2025, Strathcona made a formal offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding MEG shares it does not already own for a combination of 0.62 of a Strathcona share and $4.10 in cash per MEG share (the "Offer"). The Offer remains open until September 15, 2025.

MEG's Board formed a Special Committee to conduct a thorough evaluation of the Offer with the assistance of financial and legal advisors. Following this review and on the recommendation of the Special Committee, the Board has concluded that the consideration to be received by shareholders under the Offer is inadequate, from a financial point of view, to shareholders, is not in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders, and unanimously recommends that shareholders REJECT the Offer by taking no action and NOT TENDER their shares.

"Strathcona's Offer is inadequate by all reasonable measures and is not the right path forward for MEG shareholders," said James McFarland, Chairman of the Board. "A combination with Strathcona would expose shareholders to inferior assets and significant capital markets risks, including a $6 billion overhang resulting from Waterous Energy Fund's ("WEF") 51% ownership in the combined company, which would allow WEF investors to realize liquidity over time."

The Board today filed its Directors' Circular, which provides information for shareholders about MEG's prospects and the Board's analysis, deliberations and recommendations. The Directors' Circular is available at www.megenergy.com/offer-update and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional information can be found in the Investor Presentation, which is also available at www.megenergy.com/offer-update.

"MEG has driven substantial transformation over the last few years," said Darlene Gates, MEG's Chief Executive Officer. "With a stronger balance sheet and low-risk growth from our accretive Facility Expansion Project, we are delivering sustainable shareholder returns. Our growing free cash flow supports a robust return of capital program, while our multi-year investment plan provides access to high quality resource and reduces per-barrel costs and sustaining capital."

In its Directors' Circular, the Board details the reasons for its recommendations, including:

The Offer's share consideration exposes shareholders to a company with inferior assets. MEG's asset portfolio is located in the heart of the Athabasca oil sands region, anchored by Christina Lake , a best-in-class SAGD project with top quartile asset characteristics and approximately five billion barrels of discovered bitumen initially-in-place ("DBIIP") supporting decades of low-risk, attractive growth. Together with undeveloped resource at Surmont, May River and Kirby, MEG has approximately 11 billion barrels of DBIIP. By contrast, Strathcona's assets are scattered, lack scale, and are located in less prolific areas with uncompetitive asset characteristics relative to MEG's Christina Lake .





Selling by WEF and its investors to provide liquidity will put downward pressure on the share price. WEF's concentrated 51% ownership position introduces substantial and prolonged overhang risk, making the combined company a vehicle for WEF and its LP investors to sell their material ownership over time. Strathcona does not have sufficient trading liquidity for WEF and its LP investors to sell their interest in the market. If Strathcona combines with MEG, WEF will have more liquidity to attempt to sell its $6 billion stake. This selling pressure, or even the perceived risk of such selling pressure, will place immediate and significant downward burden on the share price of the combined company for a prolonged period of time.





WEF's concentrated 51% ownership position introduces substantial and prolonged overhang risk, making the combined company a vehicle for WEF and its LP investors to sell their material ownership over time. does not have sufficient trading liquidity for WEF and its LP investors to sell their interest in the market. If combines with MEG, WEF will have more liquidity to attempt to sell its stake. This selling pressure, or even the perceived risk of such selling pressure, will place immediate and significant downward burden on the share price of the combined company for a prolonged period of time. The Offer is inadequate. The Offer lacks a real premium. Its advertised premium was opportunistically calculated as the best and highest implied premium based on Strathcona's relatively thin trading. Since the announcement of the Offer, MEG shares have consistently traded above the implied value of the Offer, indicating that the market believes it significantly undervalues MEG's shares. In reality, the Offer of 0.62 of a Strathcona share and $4.10 in cash per MEG share does not represent a premium, but a significant discount when measured over periods other than the single day on which Strathcona calculated the advertised premium.





The Offer lacks a real premium. Its advertised premium was opportunistically calculated as the best and highest implied premium based on relatively thin trading. Since the announcement of the Offer, MEG shares have consistently traded above the implied value of the Offer, indicating that the market believes it significantly undervalues MEG's shares. In reality, the Offer of 0.62 of a share and in cash per MEG share does not represent a premium, but a significant when measured over periods other than the single day on which calculated the advertised premium. Other paths to superior value maximization. MEG is a uniquely attractive investment opportunity: a pure play oil sands producer with best-in-class assets, an innovative team, and attractive growth opportunities. MEG warrants a premium valuation, which the Offer fails to deliver. MEG's Board has authorized the Company to initiate a strategic review of alternatives with the potential to surface an offer superior to the Company's compelling standalone plan.

As noted in the Directors' Circular, the Board also considered the following:

The standalone plan offers low-risk, visible brownfield growth and free cash flow generation;





MEG delivered outsized returns since its rejection of the previous unsolicited offer in 2018;





Shareholders have publicly expressed concerns about the value of the Offer; and





All research analysts covering MEG have price targets exceeding the value of the Offer.

The Board has received a written opinion from MEG's financial advisor, BMO Capital Markets stating that as of June 12, 2025, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications contained therein, the consideration offered to MEG shareholders (other than Strathcona and its affiliates) pursuant to the Offer is inadequate from a financial point of view to such shareholders. The Special Committee has received a written opinion from its financial advisor, RBC Capital Markets, to the effect that, as of June 12, 2025, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications contained therein and such other matters as RBC Capital Markets considered relevant, the consideration under the Offer is inadequate, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders (other than Strathcona and its affiliates).

For the reasons outlined above, and on the recommendation of the Special Committee, the Board has unanimously concluded that the Offer is not in the best interests of MEG or its shareholders.

MEG has a robust go-forward business plan that the Board believes will generate significant free cash flow and shareholder value, underpinned by MEG's high quality SAGD assets with decades of growth potential. With a focus on value maximization for MEG shareholders, the Board of Directors has authorized the Special Committee to initiate a strategic review of alternatives with the potential to surface an offer superior to the Company's compelling standalone plan. MEG, through its financial advisor, BMO Capital Markets, has begun an outreach to potential parties to explore and solicit potential interest in an alternative value maximizing transaction for shareholders.

NO ACTION is required to reject the Offer.

If you have already tendered your shares to the Offer, you can withdraw your shares by contacting your broker or Sodali & Co, the information agent retained by MEG, by toll-free phone call in North America to 1-888-999-2785, or to 1-289-695-3075 for banks, brokers, and callers outside North America or by e-mail at [email protected].

Advisors

BMO Capital Markets and Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP are acting as financial advisor and legal advisor, respectively, to the Company and RBC Capital Markets and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP are acting as financial advisor and legal counsel, respectively, to MEG's Special Committee.

