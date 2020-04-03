Meeting with federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu - Federal government responding to the state of crisis at the frontlines of health care

OTTAWA, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - I was pleased to meet with Minister Hajdu today to reinforce that we have a state of crisis on our hands on the frontlines of Canadian health care. She assured me that the federal government is working around the clock and using every lever available to secure and distribute more personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies needed to ensure care is delivery safely.

In reviewing the sobering results of the CMA survey on PPE released on April 2, Minister Hajdu expressed her deep appreciation to physicians and health care workers across the country, recognizing the uncertainty, anxiety and sheer pressure they're facing amid the pandemic.

Minister Hajdu confirmed that the federal government is confronted with a global demand for PPE, but remains steadfast in working with the provinces and territories to secure more supplies domestically and internationally. The minister also acknowledged the need for more clarity and transparency around this process, responding directly to a CMA recommendation.

The CMA remains firmly committed to working with governments, and our provincial/territorial partners in any way we can to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. The minister welcomed our insights and emphasized that bulk purchasing between the federal and provincial/territorial governments remains the most effective way to procure supplies.

