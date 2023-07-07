The last few months have seen major achievements with regard to official languages, and collaboration with the provinces and territories continues at the meeting of the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The past year has been an exceptional one for official languages, marked by historic milestones and significant advances in promoting and preserving English and French in Canada. One of the key factors in this success has been collaboration with the provinces and territories, which is crucial to achieving lasting results.

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, took advantage of the annual meeting of the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie to reiterate the importance of strengthened intergovernmental cooperation; to discuss the significant progress made possible by the modernized Official Languages Act with her counterparts; and to inform them of the historic investments of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration.

Adoption of Bill C–13: A historic step

Minister Petitpas Taylor highlighted that the modernization of the Official Languages Act, adopted on June 20, strengthens the language rights of Canadians and consolidates the federal government's commitment to official languages, particularly the protection of French. She also pointed out that closer cooperation with the provinces and territories in implementing this strengthened Act will make it possible to promote the Canadian Francophonie across the country and provide greater support for government services in sectors that are essential to the vitality of official-language minority communities, particularly in the fields of health, employment, immigration, culture and education.

Francophone immigration

Another subject of discussion was the importance of Francophone immigration for French-language minority communities. The Minister pointed out that, thanks to the adoption of Bill C-13, a federal policy on Francophone immigration will be implemented to help maintain and increase the demographic weight of these communities. She reiterated the importance of working together at the national level to offset the current demographic downtown.

Unveiling of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028

Another major achievement in recent months was the launch on April 26 of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration. The result of close collaboration with provincial and territorial governments, as well as with numerous stakeholders across the country, this strategic plan and the related investments will make it possible to implement concrete measures to strengthen the use of English and French in Canadian society and support an educational continuum from an employability perspective, in order to alleviate the labour shortage and encourage the recruitment and retention of French teachers. Major investments are planned in the areas of education, culture, Francophone immigration, and justice. The Action Plan reflects the government's firm commitment to the vitality of Canada's official languages.

This intergovernmental collaboration is part of a renewed commitment, through modernized legislation and additional resources, to take positive measures to support the vitality of official-language minority communities and the promotion of both official languages in Canadian society.

Quotes

"These meetings are coming at the right time, as we have recently reached important milestones with regard to official languages. Because of our valuable collaboration, I felt it was important this year to take advantage of the meeting of the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie to discuss the significant progress made by the federal government in support of the Canadian Francophonie with my counterparts. By working together, we can promote the French language, strengthen Francophone identity, and ensure a dynamic future for generations to come. I am convinced that our collective commitment will help strengthen the position of the Canadian Francophonie here and around the world."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Quick Facts

Since 1994, the provincial, territorial and federal governments have been meeting to share information and best practices on French-language services and support for Francophone communities.

The primary objectives of the members of the Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie are to promote greater use and visibility of French across Canada and to strengthen intergovernmental cooperation on Francophone issues for the benefit of Francophone communities and all Canadians.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028, unveiled on April 26, provides for an additional $47 million over five years to support the construction, renovation and development of educational and community spaces serving official-language minority communities. This funding is in addition to the $14.8 million per year provided in the previous Action Plan and the $80 million announced in Budget 2021 for community education infrastructure in these communities. Some of these investments are part of the Community Spaces Fund.

On June 20, 2023, Bill C-13, the Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, received Royal Assent. The Act aims to address the decline of French in Canada and to clarify and strengthen the promotion of official languages, while supporting official-language minority communities.

Associated Links

Ministers' Council on the Canadian Francophonie

MCCF news release

Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]:[email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]