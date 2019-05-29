Meet Your New Neighbour: Tweed! Tweed Brings Its Unique Brand of Cannabis and Conversation to Saskatoon, SK

We want to invite you, our local media friends, to learn and experience a one-on-one introduction to the Tweed brand, our products, our presence in your city, and our commitment to local community involvement.

The team at Tweed's 2nd Ave store looks forward to meeting the neighbours and creating a hub for adult recreational cannabis education and culture.

Grand Opening:

Friday, May 31st

10:00AM - 10:00PM

Visit us at:

141-143 2nd Ave North, S7K 2A9

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

What's the Party Plan?

Celebration and goodies for guests

1 on 1 with education ambassadors

Live local DJs VBRTR bringing the beats in store from 3:00PM to 9:00PM

Catering and coffee

T-shirt giveaway to the first 300 customers with complimentary customized stamping

About Tweed:

Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED, NYSE: CGC ). It has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Tweed doesn't just sell cannabis, it facilitates a conversation about a product we've all heard about but haven't met intimately yet. It is approachable and friendly, yet reliable and trusted.

In addition to producing industry leading, high quality, safe cannabis products, Tweed is also leading the way in ensuring the legal cannabis industry grows responsibly and serves as a force for good. This includes Tweed's partnership with Uber and MADD Canada to advance awareness on the dangers of driving high, the creation of Hi. Society to support budtender education across the country, and the Tweed Collective who, over the next 4 years, will invest $20 million in social, responsible initiatives that will transform where and how Canadians live in meaningful ways. These are just a few of the ways Tweed is helping advance this incredible new industry.

Learn more at www.tweed.com.

For further information: questions or media requests, please contact: Shanaz Hack, ELEVATOR Communications, shanaz@elevatorinc.com, 416-371-2607

