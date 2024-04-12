Meet the climbers scaling Toronto's CN Tower and Vancouver's BC Place to raise $1 million in WWF's Climb for Nature

Maple Leaf legend Mikhail Grabovski, tower racer Shawn Stephens-Whale and thousands more will step up for wildlife on April 20-21 - and for the first time, climbers in BC and across Canada can join in the fun

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Thousands of people, including a former Toronto Maple Leaf, will be climbing the 1,776 steps of the CN Tower next weekend for wildlife.

Dedicated climbers will then conquer the stadium stands of the iconic BC Place stadium in Vancouver on May 26, or ascend stairs near them between now and June as part of WWF's first-ever national Climb for Nature.

Hassan Mirzahosseini at the 2023 WWF CN Tower Climb for Nature. (CNW Group/World Wildlife Fund Canada) Lexie Ward, the WWF Climb for Nature 2023 fastest female climber, at the top of the CN Tower. Photo Courtesy of Lexie Ward. (CNW Group/World Wildlife Fund Canada)

Together, they aim to raise more than $1 million for WWF-Canada's conservation efforts in Canada.

Registration for the fundraising event is still open at wwf.ca/climb .

Some of the climbers taking part this year include:

Mikhail Grabovski : Growing up skating on outdoor ice rinks, this former Toronto Maple Leaf is concerned about the impacts of climate change on the game he loves as well as ice-dependent species in the Arctic. He's climbing the CN Tower on April 20 with his children to help ensure people, hockey, and wildlife can thrive.





Growing up skating on outdoor ice rinks, this former Toronto Maple Leaf is concerned about the impacts of climate change on the game he loves as well as ice-dependent species in the Arctic. He's climbing the CN Tower on with his children to help ensure people, hockey, and wildlife can thrive. Shaun Stephens-Whale : After breaking WWF-Canada's CN Tower climb record in 2017 by climbing the skyscraper's 1,776 stairs in just 9 minutes and 54.9 seconds , the tower runner and obstacle course racer from Squamish, B.C. has his sights set on BC Place, where he hopes to set another WWF Climb for Nature record.





: After breaking WWF-Canada's CN Tower climb record in 2017 by , the tower runner and obstacle course racer from has his sights set on BC Place, where he hopes to set another WWF Climb for Nature record. Megan Leslie : WWF-Canada's president and CEO is climbing for the fourth time to help combat the dual biodiversity and climate crises.



"It's easy to get discouraged by bad news about the environment. The problems facing nature are big, and that's why the WWF Climb for Nature is getting bigger. Whether protecting at-risk whales from underwater noise pollution or restoring native plant habitat for monarchs and other tiny insects, all across the country our climbers — including WWF's own pack of pandas — are supporting it every step of the way."





WWF-Canada's president and CEO is climbing for the fourth time to help combat the dual biodiversity and climate crises. Hassan Mirzahosseini : an amputee and athlete, Hassan hasn't let having a disability prevent him from achieving his athletic goals, including reaching the top of the CN Tower in just 27 minutes and 52 seconds last year. He hopes others will be inspired to climb for themselves and for the future of the planet.



"As a disabled athlete who professionally rock climbs, ice climbs and skis, my connection to nature has always been deep. Last year's experience climbing the CN Tower was transformative and I am impatiently waiting for an opportunity to display the abilities of the disabled community on this stage once again.



My goal is to stand as a symbol of strength and resilience and inspire others to overcome their challenges and embrace their potential. More than a physical challenge, nature has a special place in my heart. Last year's wildfires in Canada , and its effect on the air in Toronto , showed climate change is a significant threat to our planet."





: an amputee and athlete, Hassan hasn't let having a disability prevent him from achieving his athletic goals, including reaching the top of the CN Tower in just 27 minutes and 52 seconds last year. He hopes others will be inspired to climb for themselves and for the future of the planet. Doug Dorsey : An architect who has climbed the CN Tower 30 times, just one year short of doing it every year. A big believer in WWF's mission, Doug has raised nearly $50,000 for our conservation work. This year, he's currently at the top of the leaderboard with $3,600 raised for wildlife. Every climb, Doug wears a headband with wings, which he's had since he was a kid, to lift his fellow climbers' spirits.





: An architect who has climbed the CN Tower 30 times, just one year short of doing it every year. A big believer in WWF's mission, Doug has raised nearly for our conservation work. This year, he's currently at the top of the leaderboard with raised for wildlife. Every climb, Doug wears a headband with wings, which he's had since he was a kid, to lift his fellow climbers' spirits. Harman Mahi : Climbing for a second time in memory of his late father, who he had promised to visit the CN Tower with before his passing.



" This climb holds profound significance for me, as it symbolizes not only my love for my father but also my commitment to keeping his memory alive. My father was truly passionate about both nature and physical challenges. He instilled in me a deep love and respect for the natural world from a young age, and he always encouraged me to push my limits and embrace physical activities."





: Climbing for a second time in memory of his late father, who he had promised to visit the CN Tower with before his passing. " Lexie Ward : Lexie was WWF's fastest female climber in 2023, reaching the top of the CN Tower in 13 minutes and 51 seconds. The head coach of an online health and fitness company for women, Lexie is assembling a team to conquer the tower while defending her title.



"Making it to the top of the CN Tower feels good. But making it to the top knowing you trained to hit your personal best time AND you've helped protect endangered animals and their habitats feels even better! The WWF event allows fitness lovers to combine our love for pushing our physical limitations with wildlife conservation efforts!"

Click here for more stories and quotes from our climbers.

About WWF's Climb for Nature:

The WWF Climb for Nature x CN Tower takes place Saturday, April 20 ( 6 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ) and Sunday, April 21 ( 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ). Climbers competing for fastest time can register for the Elite Climb on Sunday, April 21 at 6 a.m.

( – ) and ( – ). Climbers competing for fastest time can register for the Elite Climb on at The WWF Climb for Nature x BC Place takes place Sunday, May 26 ( 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.). Climbers can choose between a single-bowl (3,000 step) and double-bowl (6,000 step) climb.

( – 2 p.m.). Climbers can choose between a single-bowl (3,000 step) and double-bowl (6,000 step) climb. The WWF Climb for Nature x Anywhere takes place anywhere, anytime, between April 20 – June 9 .

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For further information: To arrange an interview with one of our climbers, please contact Emily Vandermeer at [email protected]