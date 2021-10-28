The World's #1 Anti-Food Waste Company Launches Today

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Launching today with over 100 local partners, Too Good To Go proudly brings its global movement to combat food waste to La Belle Province.

Too Good To Go aligns with Montréal's municipal goal of reducing waste by 50 per cent in the next five years and becoming waste free by 2030. By giving consumers and businesses an actionable method to reduce surplus food, Too Good To Go is empowering all Montréalers to become actively engaged in the fight. When customers save meals on the Too Good To Go app, they're not only fighting food waste and climate change, they're also eating great food, saving money, and supporting local businesses.

Food Waste in Montréal Facts:

Canadians waste 35.5 million tonnes of food every year, equivalent to the weight of 214 Montreal Towers.

According to municipal data, households are responsible for 21 per cent of the city's total food waste; restaurants and businesses are responsible for 25 per cent.

The average Montréal grocery store wastes 3,200 tonnes of food per year.

Anyone with the easy to use Too Good To Go app can purchase a Surprise Bag of food at one-third of the retail price from diverse food sellers ranging from local restaurants, bakeries, cafes, grocery stores and more. The Surprise Bag is unique to Too Good To Go and addresses the unpredictable nature of food waste, allowing businesses the flexibility to save any and all surplus food, including prepared food and beverages, that would otherwise go to waste.

"We are very excited to bring this movement to Montréals vibrant food scene," said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager for Canada. "We know that Montréalers love food and hate waste. When using our app you can save perfectly good food from being thrown out while also supporting your favourite local business or trying out a new one."

Beloved local restaurants and stores in Montréal are already live on the app, including: Vrac & Bocaux, Fou D'Ici, Just Pressed, Cool & Simple, SpiceBros, with more joining every day, encouraging consumers to check back often.

Too Good to Go is also pleased to announce its charity partnership with Moisson Montréal. 100% of in app donations will directly go to Moisson Montréal. "Food security sustainably is our vision and we have been valuing its practice for many years," said Richard D. Daneau, Executive Director of Moisson Montréal. "We serve 300 community agencies helping Montréal's most vulnerable people" and are very thankful for the support that Too Good To Go is bringing to our organization in pursuit of our goal.

Food waste is a massive global issue, responsible for 10 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions. Canada is a leading contributor, ranking third in avoidable food waste, ahead of the United States. 58 per cent of all food produced in Canada goes to waste, higher than the global average of 40 per cent.

Too Good To Go's Montréal launch follows successful launches in Toronto in July 2021 and Vancouver in September 2021 in which over 700 partner locations have saved more than 50,000 meals from going to waste. The company plans to expand throughout Canada in the coming months.

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 98 million meals from more than 121,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labeling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

