All Food Basics locations across Ontario are now featured on the Too Good To Go app

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Food Basics is furthering its commitment to offer customers "always more for less" through a new partnership with Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for surplus food. As of today, all 148 Food Basics locations across Ontario are live on the Too Good To Go app, giving shoppers a new, convenient way to access fresh groceries at deep discounts, while helping to tackle food waste.

Building on the success of partnerships with Metro Ontario, Metro Quebec, and Super C, Food Basics becomes the latest banner in the Metro Inc. family to join the global movement to reduce food waste. Since the first Metro Ontario stores launched on the platform in November 2022, the grocer has helped save more than 1 million meals from going to waste.

Starting today, consumers will have the option of picking from four categories of Surprise Bags. Varieties of the following will be sold at a significant discount:

Meat and Seafood (at $9.99 , $30 value)

, value) Bakery (at $5.99 , $18 value)

, value) Dairy (at $5.99 , $18 value)

, value) Deli (at $5.99 , $18 in value

"At Food Basics, we are committed to offering value to our customers every day, without compromising on quality. By offering these assortments at low prices, we are giving a second chance to products that are still perfectly good to eat, while meeting the needs of our customers who are looking for economical and responsible options," said Hardeep Kharaud, Senior Vice President, Food Basics.

By offering consumers a new way to purchase perishable foods, Food Basics is helping to reduce food waste at the community level while making everyday savings more accessible to all.

"At Too Good To Go, we believe that good food should be saved, not wasted. We're honoured to partner with a leading grocer who shares that passion," said Chris MacAulay, VP North America, Too Good To Go. "Together, we're making it simple, affordable, and delicious to fight food waste. This partnership continues to show that doing good is as easy as picking up your groceries."

With more than 16,000 food-selling partners in Canada, Too Good To Go has helped rescue over 10 million meals from waste since its Canadian launch in July 2021 -preventing more than 25 million kilograms of CO₂e from entering the atmosphere.

Too Good To Go continues to expand throughout the country by adding more partners and bag categories every day. Food selling businesses are encouraged to join by visiting TooGoodToGo.com and selecting "Business Sign-Up."

The Too Good To Go app is available for free on the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android . To find out more about Too Good To Go and to find tips and tricks to waste less, follow the Instagram page TooGoodToGo.can .

About Food Basics

For 30 years, Food Basics has been helping customers save money on their grocery needs by providing Always More for Less. Food Basics operates on three guiding principles: Always Fresh, Always in Stock and Always at Great Prices. Food Basics is the discount banner of Metro Ontario Inc. and currently operates 148 stores across Ontario.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a global social impact company that connects users with partners to rescue unsold food and stop it from going to waste. With 100 million registered users and 175,000 active partners across 19 countries, Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food. Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has helped to save over 400 million meals from going to waste, the equivalent to 1.1 million tonnes of CO2e avoided. According to Project Drawdown (2020), reducing food waste is the number one action you can take to help tackle climate change, by limiting the temperature rise to just 2˚C by 2100. For more information see https://www.toogoodtogo.com/en-ca/press .

SOURCE Too Good To Go

Daniel Convertini, Head of Global PR, Too Good To Go, [email protected], +34.603.514,164