MONTREAL, March 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is pleased to announce its participation at the Canadian Produce Marketing Association's (CPMA) Show on April 5th-7th at the Palais des Congres in Montreal.

Avocados From Mexico will be exhibiting at the Mexican Pavilion, booth 2105. We will be featuring our star fruit ready to welcome the visitors who want to learn more about the company.

The Annual Convention & Trade Show is the Canadian Produce Marketing Association's (CPMA) keystone event and Canada's largest get together dedicated to the fruit and vegetable industry. CPMA holds its Annual Convention and Trade Show in the spring of each year. It is the largest fresh fruit and vegetables trade show in Canada which brings together thousands of participants from all segments of the produce supply chain including the growers, packers, shippers, wholesalers, retailers, brokers, transporters, importers and exporters, those in the floral and food service.

For Avocados From Mexico, it represents a major networking opportunity to talk to the visitors about its fruit and enhance its business opportunities in Canada through an exceptional combination of education and speaking opportunities.

With 95% of the market share, Canada is the second market in terms of export for Avocados From Mexico, after the US. This success is supported by more than 30,000 producers and 70 packing houses. Together, they are dedicated to adopting rigorous world-class industry standards to ensure the production of avocados with unsurpassed taste, food safety and quality.

For more information on Avocados From Mexico, visit https://avocadosfrommexico.ca/

https://avocadosfrommexico.ca/

www.instagram.com/avosmexico_canada

www.facebook.com/avocadosfrommexicoCA/

For further information: high-resolution images or interview requests, please contact: Sopexa Canada Ltd., E. [email protected], T. 1 514-288-5802