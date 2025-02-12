MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Medtech Canada, the national association representing the medical device industry in Canada, released the following statement from President and CEO, Nicole DeKort, on the tariff and sanction threat facing Canada:

"As the federal government – as well as provincial and territorial governments across Canada – plan responses to potential tariffs from the U.S. government, we are calling on all jurisdictions to ensure that medical devices are excluded from any retaliatory tariffs or sanctions, as the impacts on our health care system and patients would be too immense.

Canada's health care providers and patients are tremendously reliant on medical devices to enable the delivery of health care – examples of these devices include diagnostic imaging, orthopaedic implants, pacemakers, diabetes technologies, wound care products, and thousands of others. There are tens of thousands of medical device technologies used each day in health care in Canada (including many that aren't available from a Canadian manufacturing facility) and nearly 40% of Canada's medical technology imports come from the U.S.i

The supply chain challenges Canada faced during the pandemic were immense and hugely disruptive to patient care. These supply chain challenges highlighted the critical importance of this sector to the health of Canadians and to the continued functioning of our health care systems. The medical device industry is still dealing with post-pandemic supply chain challenges across a vast number of clinical areas, and we need to avoid anything that would exacerbate this situation and jeopardize the continuity or quality of patient care. Our partners in the health care provider community in Canada who experienced many of these challenges first-hand are also calling for exemptions for the medical device industryii.

Any disruption to the Canadian medical device supply chain through retaliatory tariffs or provincial sanctions would be extremely detrimental to both the delivery of care and to the lives of patients. We need to remember that there is a patient at the end of every medical device and must proceed with the utmost of care to protect our supply chains and ultimately – to protect Canadian patients.

We strongly support Canadian-based medical device manufacturers and are working hard to limit the impacts of potential tariffs from the U.S. We know that the U.S. health care system and American patients are also reliant on medical device technologies that are manufactured in Canada, and we're working with our counterpart in the U.S., AdvaMed, who has been requesting tariff exemptions from the U.S. government for medical devices being imported from Canada. In 2022 alone, Canada's medical technology exports to the U.S. were $3.08 billion, or 74% of Canada's total medical device exports—a significant volume of products.iii

We urge all governments across the country to work with our sector and our health care partners to preserve patient care and protect our health care systems in Canada, by doing whatever we can to keep medical devices out of these potential trade wars."

About Medtech Canada

Medtech Canada is the national association representing the medical technology industry in Canada. The association advocates for achieving patient access to leading edge, innovative technology solutions that provide valuable outcomes. Medtech Canada members are committed to providing safe and innovative medical technologies that enhance the quality of patient care, improve patient access to health care, and help enable the sustainability of our health care system. The medical technology industry in Canada employs over 35,000 Canadians in approximately 1,500 facilities across the country. www.medtechcanada.org

SOURCE Medtech Canada

Gerry Frenette - Vice President, Public and Member Relations, Medtech Canada, [email protected]