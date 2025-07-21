Medtech Canada urges "Zero-for-Zero" tariffs on medical technologies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Medtech Canada, the national association representing the medical technology industry in Canada, released the following statement from President and CEO, Nicole DeKort, on the continued tariff and sanction threat facing Canada:

"As negotiations continue between Canada and the United States on a trade agreement, Medtech Canada is calling on our federal government, provinces and territories, and the U.S. government to take a "Zero-for-Zero" approach to medical technologies—exempting these life-saving products from any tariffs or sanctions on either side of the border due to their critical role in enabling patient care and the continuity of care in both countries' health care systems.

We commend the federal government for its current tariff relief on medical technologies and other health care products, and would urge the government to continue with this approach in any new trade agreement. If a renewed economic and security trade deal with the U.S. is not reached, then the current six-month relief on these products must be extended indefinitely. We also reiterate our call to provincial and territorial governments to immediately remove any procurement sanctions that restrict patient and clinician access to medical technologies.

Tariffs and sanctions are not merely an economic issue—they are a public health risk. Patients, healthcare providers, and innovators depend on open, predictable, and fair trade in medical technologies to save and improve lives.

Given the global humanitarian implications of tariffs on medical technologies, a zero-for-zero approach to tariffs is being advocated for globally through the Global Medical Technology Alliance (GMTA)i, a coalition of national and regional medtech associations (including Medtech Canada) representing the vast majority of the world's medical device, diagnostic, and digital health innovators.

We call on the federal government, as well as our provincial and territorial leaders, to join this vital global effort to safeguard our health care systems and prioritize the health and well-being of patients. Patients must come first—always."

