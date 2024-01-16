Medtech Canada Provides Recommendations to Alberta Diabetes Working Group

Recommendations focus on Access, Innovation, and Improved Patient Outcomes

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In July of 2022 the Alberta Minister of Health launched the Diabetes Working Group with the mandate to identify gaps in care and provide better overall care for Albertans while developing a sustainable care pathway for the future.

The working group was tasked with reviewing Alberta's entire diabetes care pathway, including the scope of primary care physicians and the diagnosis and treatment of patients living with diabetes. The recommendations of the Diabetes Working Group are to be shared with the Minister of Health.

Medtech Canada's recommendations to the Diabetes Working Group focus on Access, Innovation, & Improved Patient Outcomes Post this

At the Invite of the Government of Alberta, on January 12th Medtech Canada Vice President (West), Rob Pankhurst, along with Medtech Canada member company representatives, Lyne Simoneau and Dr. Richard Jonkers, presented to the Diabetes Working Group, making three principal recommendations.

Medtech Canada's Recommendations to the Alberta Diabetes working group are:

Adoption of Innovative Technologies



The principal recommendation with respect to adopting new and innovative technologies is the need to simplify the process of adoption. Although Alberta regularly accepts submissions for new technologies in the diabetes space, the most recent time between submission to listing is longer than other jurisdictions, in particular for next-generation devices.



Patient Access

Medtech Canada and its members support the development of an access approach that recognizes the need for equitable and timely access to medical devices and technologies for all Albertans.



Outcomes

Medtech Canada encourages the Alberta Diabetes Working Group to recommend that the government adopt a partnership approach that helps support greater patient outcomes.

"Medtech Canada members appreciated the opportunity from Alberta to participate in this consultation process that we are hopeful will result in significant positive changes for Albertans with diabetes," said Nicole DeKort, President and CEO, Medtech Canada. "We believe that our recommendations are practical, achievable and realistic to implement, and we look forward to working with the government on this initiative once it receives the Diabetes Working Group's recommendations."

Medtech Canada's full submission to the Alberta Diabetes working group can be viewed here.

About Medtech Canada

Medtech Canada is the national association representing Canada's medical technology companies. Our association advocates for achieving patient access to leading edge, innovative technology solutions that provide valuable outcomes. Our members are committed to providing safe and innovative medical technologies that enhance the quality of patient care, improve patient access to health care, and help enable the sustainability of our health care systems. The medical technology industry in Canada employs over 35,000 Canadians in approximately 1,500 facilities across the country.

SOURCE Medtech Canada

For further information: Gerry Frenette, VP Public and Member Relations, Medtech Canada, [email protected], 647-406-2053