Medtech Canada commends Manitoba Government for expanding access to insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors in Budget 2023

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Medtech Canada, the national association representing Canada's medical technology companies, released the following statement from its President and CEO, Nicole DeKort, in response to the Manitoba Government announcing universal access to insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes as part of Manitoba's 2023 budget.

"In his budget address, the Hon. Cliff Cullen, Manitoba Minister of Finance, stated, 'Manitobans with diabetes simply can not live full lives without access to necessary medical technology.' The Minister couldn't be more right.

Diabetes requires managing glucose levels day and night. Access to technology such as insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors (CGM) are a big step towards decreasing this burden, especially when an insulin pump is combined with an integrated continuous glucose monitor that allows for adaptive insulin delivery. In 2021 the Manitoba Government expanded eligibility for advanced glucose monitors and insulin pumps to include all young adults under the age of 25. While this was a step in the right direction, it left many unable to access the benefits afforded by these technologies that positively impact patients.

With this announcement, Manitoba is a Canadian leader in access to insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors for patients living with diabetes by reducing the administrative burden on prescribers and expanding who is allowed to prescribe these technologies. Access to diabetes technology not only improves quality of life and reduces disease burden, but can also reduce and delay health complications, resulting in long-term savings for the health system in both financial and human resources.

We encourage other provinces to follow suit and provide universal access to insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors for patients with type 1 and 2 diabetes.

Medtech Canada looks forward to continuing to work with provincial governments to ensure access to proven technologies is available to patients when they need them, where they are."

To learn more about the opportunities presented by medical technologies to address backlog and health system challenges, please visit: medtechinnovation.ca/medtech-solutions.

