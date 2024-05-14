With a commitment to excellence, Medicom shines among the best for the 4th consecutive year

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading providers of infection prevention and control solutions, is proud to announce its nomination as a Gold Laureate in Canada's Best Managed Companies competition. This recognition by Deloitte Canada underscores Medicom's organizational excellence and sustained growth.

Medicom Reaches Gold Standard in Canada's Best Managed Companies Competition (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

"This Gold Award goes to every member of our Medicom team. It is because of their unwavering dedication, their ability to reinvent themselves in the face of challenges, and their relentless pursuit of excellence that we are able to celebrate today. Our commitment to protecting health is not just a promise, but a set of concrete actions we take every day. Together, we are doing more than just manufacturing and distributing products; we are ensuring healthier lives and a safer world for all while respecting the principles of sustainable development that we hold dear. It is through the continuity of these efforts that we build great companies," said Guillaume Laverdure, CEO of Medicom.

To earn the title of Best Managed, companies must apply each year and undergo a rigorous evaluation by a multidisciplinary panel of judges. They are assessed on their maturity across four key pillars: strategy, commitment, capabilities and financial performance. Medicom won its initial Best Managed award in 2021 and has successfully retained its status, becoming a Gold Standard winner in 2024.

A Trusted Brand for Over 35 Years

By overseeing every aspect of the supply chain, from sourcing raw materials to delivering finished products, Medicom is able to enhance quality control, manage costs, and maintain flexibility. This integrated approach allows a high level of agility and responsiveness to meet the market needs for quality infection prevention and control solutions. The broad portfolio includes sterilization, wound care, preventive and specialty products. The extensive lines of personal protective equipment not only offer high levels of protection but are also meticulously designed for comfort and optimal fit, which together, can help to support compliance in meeting the proper infection prevention protocols.

About Medicom

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, infection prevention and control products for the medical, dental, industrial, and retail markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for four years in a row since 2021.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Gopinath Jeyabalaratnam, Chief of staff, Medicom Group, [email protected]