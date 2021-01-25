Mr. John Tourlas is a seasoned leader with 30 years of experience and extensive strategic and operational expertise in international business management. Over the course of his career, his in-depth knowledge of the manufacturing and distribution business model has produced multiple financial and operational success stories.

Until recently, Mr. Tourlas served as Global Vice President and General Manager of the Laboratory Products Division of Thermo Fisher Scientific, a long-time Medicom customer. In this capacity, he oversaw six global manufacturing sites, managed a leadership team of eleven and gained a solid understanding of the competitive landscape, suppliers and customers. Originally from Montreal, this is a return to his roots for Mr. Tourlas.

Mr. Tourlas will lead Medicom's entire North American business unit and assist in the development of ongoing strategies and tactics across all activities, channels and products. He will help the organization achieve its short and long-term goals, influence the direction of the business and contribute to the development of world-class operational and commercial structures.

Commenting on the appointment, Ronald Reuben, Medicom Chief Executive Officer, said, "John's knowledge of our industry, our management team and our overall strategic direction will enable him to quickly integrate into his new role. This is an important advantage, as Medicom is growing faster than ever to meet the exponential demand for personal protective equipment and other infection control products due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Following Mr. Tourlas' appointment and integration, Guillaume Laverdure will refocus on his role as Chief Operating Officer of the Medicom Group, leading the expansion of production facilities worldwide, and Ouriel Levy will focus on his role as Global President of the Dental Division and assume greater responsibility at the Group level.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Hedy and Ocean Pacific brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the USA, KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the UK.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the covid-19 pandemic.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com , follow us on Twitter @MedicomNA or visit pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Gayle Padvaiskas, Vice President, Marketing, AMD Medicom Inc., [email protected]

Related Links

www.medicom.ca

