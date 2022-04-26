"Today marks the start of an important new chapter in Medicom's history. After opening a surgical mask and N95 respirator plant and announcing a new facility to produce the raw materials needed to make them in Quebec, we are very proud to hit another milestone—this time for nitrile gloves—by expanding our Canadian production to the industrial centre of the country, Ontario. This move will help secure the supply of this critical medical resource for hospitals in Ontario and the rest of Canada. This is possible thanks to the vision and leadership of Premier Doug Ford," commented Ronald Reuben, Founder and CEO of Medicom.

"It's projects like this one that show that our government is committed to making sure Ontario remains one of the best places in North America to do business. When built, this nitrile glove factory will be the first of its kind in Canada, ensuring hundreds of direct and indirect jobs across Ontario and protecting Canada's domestic PPE supply," shared Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario.

One billion nitrile gloves produced annually in Ontario for Canada

Once fully operational, Manikheir Canada is expected to create 145 direct jobs and several hundred indirect jobs in the London area. It will also help create or maintain over 1,000 construction-related jobs during the facility set-up phase. The new plant represents an initial investment of over $120 million and will ultimately produce more than one billion nitrile gloves each year.

"Along with masks and N95s, gloves were one of the most difficult products to find when the pandemic broke out more than two years ago. With this announcement, we are further securing the supply of healthcare systems in Ontario and the rest of Canada with a product that is manufactured entirely locally and in compliance with the highest labour and environmental standards," concluded John Tourlas, President, North America, of Medicom.

Getting off to a good start in London

As Medicom begins its industrial venture in London, its leadership is committed to integrating the community by supporting various local projects. For this reason, the company plans to work with various local organizations such as Reforest London, which is doing outstanding work to reforest the city. Medicom's social responsibility will be at the heart of its manufacturing operations in Ontario.

About the Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021.

Today, the Medicom Group distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com , follow us on Twitter @MedicomGlobal or visit our pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE AMD Medicom Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Gopinath Jeyabalaratnam, Director, Public Affairs, [email protected]