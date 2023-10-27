The technologies and intellectual property behind the Louiseville-based company's innovative masks remain under Quebec ownership

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading providers of infection prevention and control solutions, announces the acquisition of the Humask portfolio, including Humask, Humask Pro, Humask Pro Vision, Humask Kids, and its related assets from Entreprise Prémont ("Prémont"). The transaction also includes the technologies and intellectual property developed by the Louiseville, Mauricie-based company.

Medicom acquires the Humask family of masks and the assets of its manufacturer, Entreprise Prémont (CNW Group/AMD Medicom Inc.)

"Founded amid the pandemic, Prémont was a mission-driven company with a strong innovative streak, especially in material and mask design. With their focused marketing efforts, it is no surprise that Humask became a household name amongst the Quebec population. As part of our continued commitment to providing quality, leading-edge infection prevention and control solutions, we are pleased to expand the availability of these products to new markets and to further develop the technologies into new solutions that meet everchanging market needs," commented Guillaume Laverdure, CEO of Medicom.

"It is with great pleasure and pride that we announce today that our range of innovative masks is now owned by Medicom, the Quebec-based company with a solid global presence and unquestionably the industry leader best positioned to continue promoting the Humask product range for years to come. This transaction will ensure the continuity and availability of our range of innovative protective equipment, proudly developed right here in Quebec. I'd like to personally thank all the staff and partners who have worked so hard to make Entreprise Premont/Humask a leader in the field, " commented Luc Girard, former founding vice-president of Entreprise Premont.

Humask products can continue to be ordered directly via the Humask eshop, until such time it will be incorporated into Medicom's retail shop : https://shop.medicom.com/

About Medicom Group

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, infection prevention and control products for the medical, dental, industrial, and retail markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for three years in a row since 2021.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks

For further information: Media contact: Gopinath Jeyabalaratnam, Chief of staff, Medicom Group, [email protected]