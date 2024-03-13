OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Medical associations from coast to coast are deeply concerned about any government proposal that would restrict access to evidence-based medical care for patients, including for the transgender population.

Canadians have the right to make personal choices about their health with the support of their families, the guidance of physicians working with other regulated health professionals and free from ideological intrusion.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach for patients experiencing gender dysphoria. Restricting choices and appropriate care for patients can lead to permanent harm.

We urge all levels of government to consult with physician experts in their field when considering any major changes in policy related to health care impacting the 2SLGTBQ+ community.

Alberta Medical Association - Dr. Paul Parks , President

Canadian Medical Association - Dr. Kathleen Ross, President

Doctors of British Columbia - Dr. Ahmer Karimuddin, President

Doctors Manitoba - Dr. Michael Boroditsky, President

Doctors Nova Scotia - Dr. Colin Audain, President

Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec - Dr Marc-André Amyot, Président-directeur général

Medical Society of Prince Edward Island - Dr. Krista Cassell, President

New Brunswick Medical Society - Dr. Paula Keating, President

Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association - Dr. Gerard Farrell , President

Northwest Territories Medical Association - Dr. Katherine Breen, President

Ontario Medical Association - Dr. Andrew Park , President

, President Saskatchewan Medical Association - Dr. Annette Epp, President

Yukon Medical Association - Dr. Alex Kmet, President

