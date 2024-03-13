Medical associations across the country oppose government efforts to restrict access to care Français
Mar 13, 2024, 07:30 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Medical associations from coast to coast are deeply concerned about any government proposal that would restrict access to evidence-based medical care for patients, including for the transgender population.
Canadians have the right to make personal choices about their health with the support of their families, the guidance of physicians working with other regulated health professionals and free from ideological intrusion.
There is no one-size-fits-all approach for patients experiencing gender dysphoria. Restricting choices and appropriate care for patients can lead to permanent harm.
We urge all levels of government to consult with physician experts in their field when considering any major changes in policy related to health care impacting the 2SLGTBQ+ community.
- Alberta Medical Association - Dr. Paul Parks, President
- Canadian Medical Association - Dr. Kathleen Ross, President
- Doctors of British Columbia - Dr. Ahmer Karimuddin, President
- Doctors Manitoba - Dr. Michael Boroditsky, President
- Doctors Nova Scotia - Dr. Colin Audain, President
- Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec - Dr Marc-André Amyot, Président-directeur général
- Medical Society of Prince Edward Island - Dr. Krista Cassell, President
- New Brunswick Medical Society - Dr. Paula Keating, President
- Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association - Dr. Gerard Farrell, President
- Northwest Territories Medical Association - Dr. Katherine Breen, President
- Ontario Medical Association - Dr. Andrew Park, President
- Saskatchewan Medical Association - Dr. Annette Epp, President
- Yukon Medical Association - Dr. Alex Kmet, President
