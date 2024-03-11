Closing the gender gap in automotive with 39 per cent team members self-identify as women, and 50 per cent of Hyundai Canada's National Managers identify as female.

Actively seeking Black talent to close the systemic gap with seven per cent team members self-identify as Black.

Canada's Best Diversity Employers competition examines successful diversity initiatives for employees from five groups: women, members of visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, and LGBT peoples.

MARKHAM, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Hyundai Auto Canada (HAC) has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for 2024, a recognition that is given by Mediacorp and published in the Globe and Mail, after a thorough assessment of the organization's initiatives in creating an equitable, diverse and inclusive workplace. Hyundai Canada's organizational strategy focuses on creating a sustainable and meaningful business environment through various actions and programs that support continuous learnings and provide opportunities for career advancements.

"To better serve our diverse customer base while fostering an inclusive organizational culture, we are always re-examining our hiring processes to help ensure our career development policies are equitable," says Kirk Merrett, director of human resources at Hyundai Canada. "Our people-centric approach is at the forefront of all our decisions, and this recognition from Mediacorp underscores all the hard work and collaborative efforts our leadership team implements to ensure team members across all levels are taken into consideration."

Hyundai Canada has been stepping up its efforts to ensure proper team member representation from all levels in its corporate policies and business dealings. This includes closing the gender gap in the automotive industry; establishing a Diversity Committee that has representation from team members of different career and ethnic backgrounds; and providing work flexibilities to ensure different forms of caregivers are given the necessary tools, benefits and flexibilities to thrive and grow in their careers.

Closing the gender gap and racial gap with equity and inclusive measures:

HAC implemented a Women in Leadership pipeline initiative that focuses on retaining and providing development opportunities for career growth. The organization has seen an increase in women hired over the last three years, up by 8 per cent from 2021 (39 per cent self-identify as women and 50 per cent of Hyundai Canada's National Managers identify as female). Hyundai Canada has also seen a jump in self-identifying Black hires; up by 5 per cent from 2021 (seven per cent self-identify as Black). Mandatory trainings on respect in the workplace and unconscious bias are carried out to all new hires, and the leadership team is being measured on demonstrating inclusion in leadership. HAC's office facility also includes All Gender restrooms, a worship room and a room for nursing mothers.

Caregiver equity and flexibility:

Hyundai Canada has updated their leave policies by providing 10 "Wellness Days" To ensure team members have the flexibility to attend to the needs of their family, the policy was updated to ensure team members know they can use Wellness Days for appointments for health, education or urgent caregiver responsibilities related to the team member or the team member's loved one. Hyundai Canada also offer flexible Fridays and business hours to accommodate caregiver's needs, not to mention maternity and paternity leave top-up programs.

Community initiatives and partnerships:

HAC has partnered over the years with many organizations to ensure the maximum inclusion and awareness of career opportunities in the automotive sector for various communities. This included different types of educations support programs such as: three scholarships with Automotive Business School of Canada at Georgian College; a Bursary award with Centennial College dedicated to self-identifying Black, Women and Indigenous communities; and five scholarships grants to Indspire, an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. HAC has also partnered with Onyx Initiative, from which it has proudly recruited six scholars. Onyx is a non-profit organization that aims to expand Black talent pipeline to close the systemic gap of recruitment and selection of Black university and college students and recent graduates for roles in corporate Canada.

HAC continues to lead with a people-first approach which has allowed it to cement a business culture where everyone can learn, collaborate, and support one another in the automotive industry.

About Hyundai Auto Canada

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, was the first subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company outside of Korea. Hyundai offers Canadian consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Today, with over 250 dealerships across Canada, Hyundai is the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL®) in Canada. Hyundai has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the last six years by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

