Media Statement: NPF Welcomes Approval for Construction of New Codiac Regional Police Detachment

MONCTON, NB, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Pat Bouchard, Atlantic Region Director of the National Police Federation, in response to Moncton City Council's selection of a builder for the new Codiac Regional Detachment, in Moncton:

"We are delighted to learn that Moncton City Council has approved the selection of a builder and plans for the design and construction of a new Codiac Regional Detachment.

However, for too many years, working conditions at the Codiac Regional Detachment have been both inadequate and risk the safety of our Members and the public. No one should be forced to work in unsafe conditions, and the NPF has repeatedly shared its concerns about these issues with the Codiac Regional Policing Authority (CRPA) and the municipal councils of Moncton, Dieppe, and Riverview asking for updates on the repairs required for the detachment.

While we welcome this decision by Moncton City Council, we also know that construction will take years, and we remain concerned about the current state of the detachment, especially with little to no signal of movement to address these issues."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

