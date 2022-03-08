Media Statement: NPF Responds to Public Commentary about RCMP Member Testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission

HALIFAX, NS, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, in response to public commentary about RCMP Member Testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission:

"The NPF will not be commenting to the media on any individual Member's wellness, or willingness to testify before the Mass Casualty Commission. We will continue to support the meaningful participation of our Members in the Commission's work, providing evidence to allow the public to get the answers they need.

At the same time, the NPF is asking the Commission to be accountable to its commitment to a trauma-informed approach for all those who were directly affected by this tragedy, including our Members. Where there are less harmful means of gathering our Members' necessary evidence than public testimony, we will continue to advocate for the Commission to take all possible steps to do so.

Many responding RCMP Members experienced hours of intense and unpredictable threats and loss of life over April 18 and 19, 2020, followed by numerous investigations of the many crime scenes. These impacts are ongoing and may be triggered or renewed by public discussion or media coverage of the events.

To date, dozens of NPF Members have been asked by the Commission to participate in lengthy recorded interviews with Commission staff, which form the basis of the Commission's foundational documents. In many of those interviews, Members were asked to provide complete retellings of their involvement in the event. Unless necessary, the NPF has asked the Commission to not require members to repeat this difficult process, acknowledging the potential harm it may cause them.

Our Members want to fulfil their sworn duty to the public. They understand that impacted families are grieving and want answers, as do all Nova Scotians whose confidence in public safety has been shaken. Though our Members will always put themselves in harm's way to serve their community, we are asking the Commission not to require them to do so, in this case, out of respect and consideration for the toll these events have already taken on them, and on their families."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Fabrice de Dongo, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], (647) 274-7118