Media Statement: NPF Responds to B.C. Supreme Court Decision to not Extend Injunction Against Protests at Fairy Creek

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Below is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, in response to the B.C. Supreme Court decision to not grant an extension to the injunction against protests at Fairy Creek:

"We are very proud of our Members' professional, thoughtful and patient approach to enforcing the expired Fairy Creek Injunction in the face of exceptional challenges, including repeated and aggressive physical, racial, and personal taunts and threats by some of the protestors.

In many circumstances and on many occasions over the last 133 days, they have embodied the thin blue line between order and chaos.

We thank them for their exemplary service and wish them all a relaxing and peaceful time at home with their families after so much time away."



About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by focusing on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

