Media Statement: National Police Federation Pleased that Surrey City Staff will Explore Referendum on Planned Police Transition

SURREY, BC, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding Surrey City staff being directed to explore a referendum on the planned police transition:

"The National Police Federation is pleased that Surrey City Council directed staff to further explore a motion to hold a referendum on the police transition at this week's Council meeting.

We have been a consistent voice supporting the right of Surrey citizens to have their say on this important issue. The Mayor cannot hide behind an election that took place over two and a half years ago when so much has changed.

Transition costs have tripled from the original estimate, COVID-19 has placed significant stress on communities across the province, and recruitment efforts have stalled leading to early resignations. As a result, the transition has been delayed by at least two years.

The National Police Federation is calling on the City and the Province to finally give voters the final say on this costly, unnecessary, and disorganized transition."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 front-line RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019, and its elected national Board of Directors confirmed in early 2020. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media contact: Fabrice de Dongo, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], (647) 274-7118

Related Links

npf-fpn.com

