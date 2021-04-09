Media Statement: Enforcement of Public Health Orders at Alberta Church

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, in response to backlash against RCMP Members in Alberta for enforcement of COVID-19 public health orders at GraceLife Church in Spruce Grove, Alberta:

"On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced it would "physically close" GraceLife Church in Parkland County west of Edmonton, and would be preventing church members from further access to the building until the church was able to demonstrate that it was able to comply with restrictions. In response, RCMP Members were ordered to build a physical perimeter around the church to promote compliance with that order.

Since this time, our members have been criticized by church supporters and others for simply carrying out their sworn duty. While the National Police Federation respects Canadians' right to religious worship, we also remind Canadians that our Members have a sworn duty to uphold the law. They do not create the law, but are regularly called on to enforce it. Targeting our Members is not a fair or constructive method of protest.

We ask those with concerns to direct their attention and protest to relevant lawmakers or policymakers – in this case, Alberta Health Services and the Alberta Health Act — rather than toward our professional, dedicated Members who are your neighbours and fellow community members.

Across the country and against the backdrop of increasingly challenging conditions and varying degrees of public health orders, RCMP Members continue to uphold the law, including enforcement of public health orders intended to combat the spread of COVID-19, too often under unfair criticism."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media contact: Fabrice de Dongo, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], (647) 274-7118

Related Links

npf-fpn.com

