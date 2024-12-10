Nature Groups Organize Bird Counts This Holiday Season - Community scientists wanted for Christmas Bird Counts across Ontario

ONTARIO, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario Nature's convenes an incredible network of 150 nature groups in Ontario. These Nature Network groups do all kinds of wonderful things for nature. This holiday season, at least 67 of those groups are leading Christmas Bird Counts (CBCs).

The Christmas Bird Count began in 1900, and today it is North America's longest-running wildlife census. Bird lovers of all ages and skill levels are invited to celebrate the 125th CBC by joining one of the many counts happening across Ontario.

The CBC runs from December 14, 2024 to January 5, 2025. Visit the Ontario Nature website (ontarionature.org/cbc) to find a Nature Network count near you. For a comprehensive list of counts happening across Canada, visit the Birds Canada website (birdscanada.org/bird-science/christmas-bird-count).

The Nature Network group counts are a fun way to learn more about birds and support their conservation. Count leaders are friendly and inclusive. Whether you are new to birding or have years of experience, you'll be welcomed. When you join a count, you get outdoors, spend time with other nature lovers and collect data that informs bird conservation.

Scientists use the data collected to monitor the health and status of resident and migratory birds over time. Environmental groups use the data to develop conservation strategies for species in decline and their habitats. The CBC also teaches community scientists about the myriad bird species that live in, and migrate through, their communities.

There are also some CBCs geared towards kids that are a good way for budding nature lovers to become interested in birding.

Ontario Nature protects wild species and wild spaces through conservation, education and public engagement. It connects thousands of individuals and communities with nature through more than 150 conservation groups, and 30,000 members and supporters across the province. For more information, visit ontarionature.org.

