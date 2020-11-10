OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will highlight investments to nine food processors in the Laval and Montreal region under the Emergency Processing Fund for projects to protect the health of their workers in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date

November 12, 2020

Time

11:30 a.m. (local time)

Participation information

Access by videoconference :

https://canada.webex.com/canada/j.php?MTID=m32bcef527a90ce4e3e853069ef67f355

Conference number: 173 607 9338

Access code: [email protected]

The event will be recorded. Participants may decline to have their likeness recorded by turning their camera off. This will not impact the audio or visual transmission of the event.

Access with telephone line

Please contact the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Media Relations team to register and obtain instructions.

