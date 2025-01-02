MONTREAL, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announces the cancellation of the ceremony welcoming the first ocean-going vessel of the year to reach the Port of Montreal. This year, the container ship awarded the Golden-Headed Cane is actively operating at the dock, making access to the vessel challenging. Furthermore, at the captain's request, access to the ship's bridge will be restricted. The MPA's President and CEO, Julie Gascon, accompanied by the Port Captain, will proceed with a symbolic presentation of the Gold-Headed Cane.

We thank you for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back for the Ceremony planned for 2026.

