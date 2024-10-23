Media Invitation: End of the 2024 Cruise Season and Closing Ceremony in an Iconic Montreal Location

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - To mark the end of the 2024 cruise season, the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) invites media representatives to the closing ceremony where the season's results will be presented by Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA, alongside Yves Gilson, Director of Cruises at the MPA, the captain of the cruise ship Insignia, and industry partners.

This celebration will mark the departure of the last cruise ships to dock in Montreal, the Insignia and the Nautica from Oceania Cruises.

The ceremony will take place in an exceptional visual setting at the Port of Montreal Tower, offering breathtaking views of downtown Montreal, the St. Lawrence River and the two ships at the dock. This unique panorama will immerse you in the heart of port activity while celebrating the success of the season.

Join us on October 28, 2024, at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay located at 200, De de la Commune Street West.

Event Program:

2:20 PM: welcoming of the media

2:30 PM: A reception will be held at the Port of Montreal Tower, featuring Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA, the captain of the Insignia, representatives from the ships, and port partners: Marine Environmental Emergency, Laurentian Pilot Corporation, shipping agents, tour operators, as well as MPA teams.

3:00 PM: Media interviews will take place with Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the MPA, Yves Gilson, Director of Cruises at the MPA, and the captain of the ship Insignia on the rooftop of the Grand Quay, in front of the docked ships.

Parking at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay will be offered free of charge.

SOURCE Port of Montreal

For media inquiries or to confirm your attendance, please contact: Etienne Collins, (514) 927-3057, [email protected], AUCOIN Stratégie & Communication