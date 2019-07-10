Media invitation - 735-kV Chamouchouane-Bout-de-l'Île Project - Hydro-Québec inaugurates newly constructed facilities at a cost of $1.3 billion Français
Jul 10, 2019, 14:06 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to take part in a press conference announcing the inauguration of new transmission facilities as part of the 735-kV Chamouchouane–Bout-de-l'Île project. This is a unique occasion to take photos inside a transmission substation.
What
- Inauguration of transmission facilities associated with the 735-kV Chamouchouane–Bout-de-l'Île project
Who
- Éric Martel, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec
- Jonatan Julien, Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
Date
- July 11, 2019
Time
- 10:00 a.m.: Arrival of journalists
- 10:30 a.m.: Scheduled start time for the press conference and for the commissioning of the transmission facilities
Where
- Hydro-Québec's Bout-de-l'Île substation
4100, 42e Avenue
Montréal (Québec) H1A 3G4
- Reception at Entrance 4, Bout-de-l'Île substation
- Parking to the left following the second checkpoint
