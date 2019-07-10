Media invitation - 735-kV Chamouchouane-Bout-de-l'Île Project - Hydro-Québec inaugurates newly constructed facilities at a cost of $1.3 billion

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to take part in a press conference announcing the inauguration of new transmission facilities as part of the 735-kV Chamouchouane–Bout-de-l'Île project. This is a unique occasion to take photos inside a transmission substation.

What

Inauguration of transmission facilities associated with the 735-kV Chamouchouane–Bout-de-l'Île project

Who

Éric Martel, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec

Jonatan Julien , Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Date

July 11, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m. : Arrival of journalists

: Arrival of journalists 10:30 a.m. : Scheduled start time for the press conference and for the commissioning of the transmission facilities

Where

Hydro-Québec's Bout-de-l'Île substation

4100, 42 e Avenue

Montréal (Québec) H1A 3G4

4100, 42 Avenue Montréal (Québec) H1A 3G4 Reception at Entrance 4, Bout-de-l'Île substation

Parking to the left following the second checkpoint

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Please confirm your presence: Media Relations, 514 289-5005

