Media invitation - 735-kV Chamouchouane-Bout-de-l'Île Project - Hydro-Québec inaugurates newly constructed facilities at a cost of $1.3 billion

MONTRÉAL, July 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec invites media representatives to take part in a press conference announcing the inauguration of new transmission facilities as part of the 735-kV Chamouchouane–Bout-de-l'Île project. This is a unique occasion to take photos inside a transmission substation.

  • Inauguration of transmission facilities associated with the 735-kV Chamouchouane–Bout-de-l'Île project

  • Éric Martel, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec
  • Jonatan Julien, Québec Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

  • July 11, 2019

  • 10:00 a.m.: Arrival of journalists
  • 10:30 a.m.: Scheduled start time for the press conference and for the commissioning of the transmission facilities

  • Hydro-Québec's Bout-de-l'Île substation
    4100, 42e Avenue
    Montréal (Québec) H1A 3G4
  • Reception at Entrance 4, Bout-de-l'Île substation
  • Parking to the left following the second checkpoint

For further information: Please confirm your presence: Media Relations, 514 289-5005

