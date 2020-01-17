Media Alert: Child Advocate Calls on Liberal Government to Finally Release Long Promised Funds to Ensure no Canadian Child Goes to School Hungry

In Manitoba, More than 1 in 4 Children Go to School Hungry

WINNIPEG, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Daniel Germain, the president and founder of Breakfast Club of Canada, is travelling to Winnipeg this weekend ahead of the Liberal cabinet retreat to demand the federal government finally make good on its promise to fund a national school food program.

"The Liberals made providing children access to healthy food a priority in the last federal budget, but they still haven't released the much-needed money to make that happen. They need to act now. It's unacceptable for even one child in a country as prosperous as Canada to ever go without food," said Germain. "For example, in Manitoba, more than 1 in 4 children go to school hungry and 1 in 2 children in Indigenous communities. These statistics are unimaginable. Students are done waiting for the government to take action, our children's futures are at risk – the time is now for change."

Canada is currently the only country in the G7 that does not offer a federally funded school food program. In the last federal budget, the Trudeau Liberals committed to funding a national program but schools across the province and the country have not yet received access to these funds, leaving more children hungry each day that goes by.

During his trip to Winnipeg, Germain will be meeting with local community partners to help mount pressure on the federal government to finally make good on its promise to fund the national program.

Quick Breakfast Club of Canada's Facts:

Over 9,742 children rely on Breakfast Club of Canada programs every day in Manitoba , – 7,935 are from indigenous communities,

programs every day in , – 7,935 are from indigenous communities, There are an additional 271 school food programs in Manitoba reaching 30,500 students

reaching 30,500 students There are another 62 schools in the province on the waitlist for Breakfast Club of Canada programs

programs Across the country, more than a million kids don't have access to a healthy meal before they go to school

Interview Details:

Germain will be available for interviews IN WINNIPEG from Sunday, January 19 th to Tuesday, January 21 st or BY PHONE Friday, January 17 th and Saturday, January 18 th .

or BY PHONE and . Freddie Wood , First Nations educator from St. Theresa Point who is an ambassador to Breakfast Club of Canada is also available for interviews – He is in Winnipeg Saturday to Tuesday

, First Nations educator from who is an ambassador to Breakfast Club of is also available for interviews – He is in Saturday to Tuesday Several Winnipeg breakfast programs are also open to host interested media

