MEDIA ALERT - CELEBRATE A&W BURGERS TO BEAT MS DAY ON AUGUST 22

On Thursday, August 22nd A&W Canada will donate $2 from every Teen Burger sold to MS Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - A&W Canada's 16th annual Burgers to Beat MS Day proudly returns on Thursday, August 22nd to raise crucial funds to support MS research and Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS). A&W Canada will donate $2 from every Teen Burger® sold on August 22nd via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru or the A&W mobile app to MS Canada.

A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day 2024 (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

You can also participate and donate to MS Canada by rounding-up your bill with any purchase at an A&W restaurant, donate online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca or through the A&W app, or by selecting donation options in the A&W menu list on third-party apps Door Dash, UberEats and Skip the Dishes.

Since the campaigns inception in 2008, A&W's Burgers to Beat MS Day has raised more than $20 million to support Canadians living with and affected by MS. Donations support the variety of programs MS Canada offers, as well as groundbreaking research looking into advancing treatment and care, enhancing wellbeing, halting disease progression, and prevention.

What: Celebrate A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day by ordering a Teen Burger to help raise critical funds for MS research. A&W will donate $2 from every Teen Burger sold across Canada on August 22, to MS Canada. Where: A&W Restaurants; visit aw.ca/locations to find a restaurant near you. When: Thursday, August 22, 2024; all day from open to close. Why: Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. Currently, there are more than 90,000 Canadians live with MS and on average 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day. Show your support for Canadians affected by MS and help raise funds for MS Canada. How: Canadians can order a Teen Burger via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru or through the A&W mobile app. Donations can also be made by selecting drop-down options in the A&W menu list on third-party apps Door Dash, UberEats and Skip the Dishes. Show your support and rally your Burger Family by posting on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @mscanadaofficial to help raise awareness.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. We believe in helping our guests take small, simple actions for the good of people and the planet. From serving 100% grass-fed beef, to offering reusable packaging, and fundraising in support of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis, we strive to make a positive impact in all the communities we operate in across Canada. Home of Canada's Best Tasting Burgers, we serve Canadians coast to coast with over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for improved policies and systems that will better support Canadians living with MS. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

For more information visit mscanada.ca

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of episodes of illness and disability can vary, often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive.

Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find MS Canada on X, Instagram or like our page on Facebook.

Susan Senecal and/or Pamela Valentine or an MS Canada Ambassador are available for interviews between July 22 and August 22.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact: Erin O'Driscoll, Senior Account Manager, Strategic Objectives, [email protected]; 647-232-6924