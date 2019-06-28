MEDIA ADVISORY - YVR Hosts Summer Travel Tips Event and Airport Terminal Tour

RICHMOND, BC, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Join us today for a Summer Travel Tips media event. YVR is once again set to experience its busiest summer season. From now until Labour Day, we're expecting close to 100,000 passengers to travel through the airport every single day.

Reg Krake, Director of Customer Experience at Vancouver Airport Authority, will share tips to help ensure a seamless journey for passengers travelling through YVR this summer. Following the formal press conference, Reg will host a highly visual walking tour featuring key busy areas: curbside, international screening and staging areas near the Customs Hall.

When: Friday, June 28, 2019 Check-in: 11:00AM Formal Remarks: 11:15AM Media Tour: 11:30AM* *This media tour has been timed to coincide with our afternoon peak travel period to provide accurate visuals of what the travelling public can expect.



Where: Spirit of Haida Gwaii: The Jade Canoe statue, Departures Level 3, located near the food court in the International Terminal Building, YVR



Who: Reg Krake, Director of Customer Experience, Vancouver Airport Authority



RSVP: Please RSVP to media_relations@yvr.ca.

Media wishing to participate in the media tour must bring a portable microphone. All media representatives must bring a valid (not expired), government-issued photo ID. Parking: Please park in the Parkade on Level 1. Parking passes will be available.

SOURCE Vancouver Airport Authority

For further information: YVR Media Relations, 604.880.9815 | media_relations@yvr.ca, Twitter: @yvrairport