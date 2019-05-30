Media Advisory - Women-led businesses in Manitoba receive support for business development Français
May 30, 2019, 15:00 ET
WINNIPEG, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important announcement and short discussion with the Honourable Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South. Parliamentary Secretary Duguid will announce support to women-led business development in Manitoba, followed by a short discussion on women's entrepreneurship.
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2019
Time:
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Location:
Women's Enterprise Centre of Manitoba
