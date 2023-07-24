GATINEAU, QC, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Greg Fergus, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and to the President of the Treasury Board, will make a funding announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on the creation of green jobs for youth living in Canada.

A media availability will follow the event.

Event: Announcement and Media Availability

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. (EDT)

Location: 360 Albert Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Media representatives are encouraged to express their interest for this in-person event by contacting Media Relations at Environment and Climate Change Canada to be made aware of any changes.

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Monica Granados, Director of Communications (acting), Office of the President, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, [email protected], 343-551-6020; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, 613-369-9400 or 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728) (toll-free), Teletypewriter (TTY): 613-369-9371, [email protected]